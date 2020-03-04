YAKIMA — Victor Manuel Fernandez, 28, of Mabton made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior court Monday, March 2, facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, and making/having a burglary tool.
Also held was Thomas Espirito, 38, of Wapato on violation of unlawful possession of firearm second degree.
Both men are convicted felons and are not allowed to be in possession of firearms, according to the documents supplied to the court by the Yakima Sheriff Office.
YSO deputies arrested Fernandez and two other men seated in a running gray Chevy Impala parked in an alley in the 200 block of First Avenue in Mabton.
In the vehicle were suspects Espirito, and Ernesto Huerta, who were in the front of the vehicle, looking suspicious. Huerta was wearing a bandanna and Espirito was holding a pair of binoculars in his lap. Fernandez was in the back seat wearing a black ski mask.
When Espirito was removed from the vehicle, a loaded .22 caliber rifle was found partly concealed under some clothing in the front seat. The deputy determined any of the three men would have had access to the rifle. Also recovered was a glass pipe, commonly called a meth pipe.
Fernandez was placed in the backseat of the Grandview Police car and taken into custody for drug paraphernalia. During the search, a baggie of 47 rounds of live .22 caliber ammo was found along with seven shaved keys, commonly used in motor vehicle thefts, and a .22 caliber rifle with a scope.
Following a check of the identities of all three men, the YSO Deputy determined that Espirito was detained on a Department of Corrections felony warrant for his arrest.
