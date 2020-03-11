SUNNYSIDE — 19-year-old Jose A. Gomez Soberanes, Sunnyside, was arrested on Feb. 29 and faced a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Richard H. Bartheld on March 4 for possession of a controlled substance and a minor in consumption.
Office J. Prieto of the Sunnyside Police Department was dispatched to the area of 13th and Jackson Avenue regarding minors walking southbound on 13th. One of the females appeared to be intoxicated, needing to be held up by a male.
Officer Ramos arrived first to the scene followed shortly by Officer Prieto, who noticed upon contact the young woman was indeed highly intoxicated. Officer Prieto noted in a court narrative that this young lady, identified only as J.H.S., had been arrested earlier in the night for gang graffiti.
She admitted to drinking as soon as she was released earlier in the evening.
Soberanes was holding her up and officers noted he had bloodshot and droopy eyes. The officers administered a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) to see if the minors had been drinking which they agreed to, Soberanes blew a .028 and J.H.S. blew a .148.
Soberanes was arrested for a minor in consumption. When handcuffed, he was searched and a bottle of Xanax and a plastic bag of broken up, smaller doses were found on his person.
Soberanes was booked for minor in consumption and for being in possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
