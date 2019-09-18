GRANDVIEW — Shortly after being reported missing Sunday evening from a Hillcrest Street care facility, Robert Edward Fisher, 63, was located by Grandview Police, “…in good health,” according to a department release.
Fisher, who suffers from Alzheimers, was reported missing about 6:45 p.m. according to Chief Kal Fuller.
“He was found about 8:30 p.m. about four blocks away from the facility. It appears he had been wandering in a largely circular path for several hours,” Fuller commented.
Chief Fuller said the search party was aided by several area residents on ATVS and on horseback.
The Grandview department was also aided in the search by the Grandview Fire Department, Yakima County Search and Rescue, Yakima County Sheriffs deputies, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Mabton Fire Department and the Washington State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.