TOPPENISH — Jayme Mechelle Hunt is being charged with arson in the first degree after Toppenish Police Department officers and the Toppenish Fire Department discovered the cause of a structure fire on Sunday, July 20 was caused by a Molotov cocktail.
According to court documents, officers arrived on the scene of the fire on the 200 block of North Chestnut Street at 12:10 a.m. The fire department had cleared the building wherein they informed police officers they had located the source of the fire.
Toppenish Officer C. Perry made note that two residents were on the front porch of the four-unit apartment complex, identifying them from previous contacts as Hunt and Alberto Schrader.
Two units had no residents and the tenant of one of the units was not at home.
Fire Chief Tim Smith showed Officer Perry evidence of a bottle that was pulled from the interior wall of the bathroom shower. The officer noted the fire-damaged bottle had a toilet paper “wick” and the smell rubbing alcohol residue. Officer Perry identified it as a Molotov cocktail.
Court documents show that two more bottles with fire damage and remnants of burnt toilet paper still in the neck of the bottle were found. Fire Chief Smith located a half empty bottle of rubbing alcohol, bleach, and multiple items burnt in the trash bin.
Officer Perry stated due to the evidence of a crime being committed, Hunt and Schrader were detained.
Schrader made a taped statement in which he claimed he and Hunt had an argument. Hunt then allegedly took an empty bottle and began pouring rubbing alcohol and bleach into it. She continued to light toilet paper hanging from the neck of the bottle and put back out repeatedly according to Schrader.
Schrader stated he fell asleep and was woken up by Hunt, telling him the house was on fire.
Hunt declined to make a taped statement.
She made a preliminary appearance before Judge Richard H. Barchheld in Yakima Superior Court Tuesday, July 21 and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
