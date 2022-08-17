A 73-year-old motorcyclist traveling eastbound in the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. passed away from collision injuries on Saturday, August 13.

Witnesses stated they observed the motorcyclist slow and attempt to change lanes and maneuver around a stopped delivery vehicle. As he did so, the rider struck the side of a passing vehicle causing him to lose balance and collide with the delivery vehicle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.