A 73-year-old motorcyclist traveling eastbound in the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. passed away from collision injuries on Saturday, August 13.
Witnesses stated they observed the motorcyclist slow and attempt to change lanes and maneuver around a stopped delivery vehicle. As he did so, the rider struck the side of a passing vehicle causing him to lose balance and collide with the delivery vehicle.
The rider was conscious and alert at the time first responders transported him to Memorial Hospital, but his health quickly deteriorated, resulting in his death.
According to a report from the Yakima Police Department, the contributing factor of the collision was the rider’s failure to yield the right of way when making a lane change. The Yakima Police Traffic Unit is investigating the incident and requests that any witnesses to the collision contact Officer Jim Yates at 509-728-6449.
