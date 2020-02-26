Motorhome destroyed in morning fire

GRANDVIEW — A motor home at in the 300 block of East Fourth Street was more than 50 percent ablaze when Grandview firefighters arrived on the scene Monday Feb. 24.
The fire reported by neighbors at approximately 9:58 a.m., was contained shortly after firefighters arrived, according to department spokesman Del Whitmore.
The fire apparently started in the engine compartment of the motorhome and was considered a complete loss. The fire also damaged a shop and other items surrounding the 1980 Dodge Motorhome. Estimate loss was set at $2,500.
Sunnyside Fire Department assisted with the fire.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.