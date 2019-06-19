YAKIMA — Last Thursday, June 13, Victor M. Fernandez, 27, of Mabton made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court.
He is facing four charges — possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm first degree, driving under the influence and driving while license suspended third degree.
A Washington State Patrol trooper arrested Fernandez last Wednesday after seeing a pick-up driven by him swerving on SR-241 with a trailer behind it. The trailer didn’t have a license plate the trooper could see, so he attempted a traffic stop.
Fernandez had turned onto SR-22 and failed to stop for several miles, the trooper stated in a narrative submitted in court.
Once Fernandez did stop, the trooper had to order him out of the pick-up at gunpoint.
Before placing him in the patrol vehicle, the trooper located in Fernandez’s possession methamphetamine and a scale, and more methamphetamine was seen inside the pick-up, as was a .22 caliber rifle.
After being read his Miranda rights, the trooper said Fernandez admitted the substance in the vehicle was meth and he was not supposed to have a weapon, the narrative said. He also admitted to not having a license.
