GRANDVIEW — Sunnyside man Christopher ‘Chris’ Martinez, 22, is being held on two separate bonds after being arrested on Oct. 1 – $5,000 for possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 for a domestic violence assault in the fourth degree with a concurrent charge of violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Grandview Police Officer R. Gonzalez observed a red Kia Spectra at approximately 4:41 p.m. belonging to an Alexus Padilla. After inquiring with the Department of Licensing, he discovered her vehicle was in permit only and he also found she had a no contact order in place listing Martinez as the respondent.
Officer Gonzalez ran Martinez’s name and learned he had two misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant out of Oregon. One of the warrants was out of Yakima for a domestic violence assault in the fourth degree.
After making contact with the vehicle outside of Gas Max on West Wine Country Road while the male in the vehicle was inside, Padilla informed Officer Gonzalez that the male accompanying her was not Martinez, but someone named ‘Benny.’
Entering the store, Officer Gonzalez confirmed that the male inside was Martinez and advised him that there were multiple warrants for his arrest and a no contact order with Padilla.
Martinez was placed in handcuffs and admitted to possessing methamphetamine inside a clear jar and plastic baggie located in his pocket. Officer Gonzalez stated based on his training, he knew this to be meth.
Martinez faced his preliminary hearing on Oct. 2 at the Yakima County Superior Court and is now in Yakima County Jail.
