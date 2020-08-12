SELAH — Following off-duty Zillah Police Officer Matthew Steadman’s July 25 confrontation with neighbors about their chalk protestations for the Black Lives Matter movement resulting in him allegedly assaulting an on-duty Selah Police Officer, Selah’s Chief of Police Richard Hayes sought legal counsel from prosecuting attorney Joseph A. Brusic.
ZPD Officer Steadman was put on administrative leave after the recorded incident showed Steadman with a gun on his hip and having a heated discussion with SPD Officer Cory Worrell, resulting in Steadman shutting a car door on Worrell’s arm.
Brusic wrote back to Chief Hayes with his professional opinion on whether Steadman could be charged with assault in the third degree, a Class C felony, for the altercation.
Brusic stated in the letter, “I have determined that we would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the critical element of intent in the alleged assault.”
According to the letter, Steadman had called SPD to complain about his neighbors in front of his residence taking photos of his flags and house while drawing letters with chalk in front of his house. Steadman asked Officer Worrell if he was going to arrest the individuals to which Officer Worrell stated no.
This upset Steadman as he cursed at the SPD officer and turned from the open driver door that Officer Worrell was in. As Officer Worrell exited the vehicle, Steadman shut the door on Officer Worrell’s left forearm, causing him alleged discomfort and pain.
Brusic confirmed after watching the video provided that the element of intent would not be provable for an assault charge as it is not clear from the reports or the video that Steadman realized Officer Worrell was exiting the vehicle.
The prosecuting attorney concluded his assessment, “Without further definitive evidence, no criminal charges involving the intentional assault will be filed against ZPD Officer Matthew Steadman involving this incident.”
