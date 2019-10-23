GRANDVIEW — A fire in an apartment building in the 500 block of Nicka Road, displaced 19 people Thursday, Oct. 17.
Firemen were called to the building where a fire was discovered in a bedroom in Apartment D in multi-family complex, according to Fire and Rescue Department Capt. Del Whitmore.
Firemen arrived on the scene to find the dwelling filled with heavy smoke and fire coming from Apartment D.
The fire was under control by 12:10 a.m.
No injuries were reported at the time of the fire. The four-plex was rendered unlivable due to the fire and the occupants made other living arrangements, Whitmore said, adding the fire is now under investigation.
Apartment D was considered a total loss due to fire damage and Apartments A, B, and C sustained smoke damage, Whitmore added.
Grandview firemen were aided by Sunnyside Fire Department, Yakima County Fire District 5, Zillah and Granger Fire Departments, West Benton Fire and Rescue Department and Benton County Fire District #2.
The complex is owned by Ernest and Carolyn Hedstrom.
