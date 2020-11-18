No one injured in Taylor Street fire

SUNNYSIDE — Heat lamps being used to heat a straw-filled dog pen are believed to be the cause of a fire at 811 Taylor Street Saturday morning, Nov. 14.
Sunnyside Fire and Police Departments responded to the early morning fire which spread from the dog pen to the house. The fire was reported by neighbors.
According to Fire Chief Ken Anderson, all occupants were safely evacuated from the 2-story home.
“Two adult occupants were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but declined transport to the hospital,” he said.
Firefighters from Grandview, Granger and Fire District #5 assisted in bringing the fire under control after approximately 2.5 hours, he added.
Due to anticipated winds, SFD crews provided intermittent fire watch to prevent rekindle.
The property was released to the tenants and no firefighter injuries were reported.
There was no estimate to the amount of damage to the structure. The dog pen was destroyed.
