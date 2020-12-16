SUNNYSIDE — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of Jose Martinez, an offender who has been served their time and has moved to the Sunnyside area.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
Level II offender Martinez, 46, was reported to have moved to the 200th block of Albro Road in Sunnyside.
Martinez was convicted in October 1994 for rape in the first degree.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
