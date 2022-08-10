The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, August 6 at around 1:25 a.m., near the 3900 block of Gilbert Road just outside of Zillah.
The Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired at a gathering on East South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on August 6 with one person having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The Sunnyside Police Department requested assistance from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department after Sunnyside police officers were able to determine the suspect’s name and possible location.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies encountered the suspect near his mother’s residence with the suspect fleeing in his vehicle into the vineyards of the 3900 block of Gilbert Road when deputies tried to stop him.
According to deputies, that’s when 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala attempted to flee on foot into the vineyard while shooting at the deputies. Deputies described being shot at multiple times before two deputies returned fire. Ayala was shot and died at the scene.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy and sergeant who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per policy with an investigation currently underway by the Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit.
The next of kin have been notified and the autopsy may be scheduled some time later this week.
