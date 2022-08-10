The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, August 6 at around 1:25 a.m., near the 3900 block of Gilbert Road just outside of Zillah.

The Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired at a gathering on East South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on August 6 with one person having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The Sunnyside Police Department requested assistance from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department after Sunnyside police officers were able to determine the suspect’s name and possible location.

