SUNNYSIDE — A Bothell woman was injured in a two-car collision on I-82 when her westbound car struck a vehicle attempting to merge onto the freeway at exit 67 at about 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Cheryle Stewart, 60, who was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, was reported to be traveling at a high rate of speed when she struck vehicle two, driven by Angelica Robles Hernandez, 32, of Zillah.
Hernandez was attempting to merge onto I-82 at the Port of Sunnyside exit.
None of the four passengers in Hernandez’s red 2011 Ford Flex SUV were injured in the crash.
The incident is under investigation and charges are pending.
Stewart’s 2015 green Dodge Challenger and the Ford Flex were both towed from the scene.
