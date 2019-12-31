GRANGER — A Granger man was injured Friday, Dec. 27 when the vehicle he was driving collided with a dirt embankment on Barker Road, north of Granger.
Injured was Kevin D. Roman Salgado, 20. He was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Salgado, who was not wearing a seat belt, was eastbound on Barker Road, failed to stop at a stop sign at Beam Road, crossed the intersection hitting the embankment, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
The driver was charged with driving under the influence and with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.