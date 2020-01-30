TOPPENISH — One person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained when the red Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving rolled on State Route 97, near Satus Creek, just after 1 a.m., Wednesday Jan. 29.
Josiah K. Hanks, 21, of Yakima, was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital for treatment.
According to the Washington State Patrol incident report, Hanks was driving fatigued northbound on SR 97 near Satus Creek when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
Charges are pending against Hanks for negligent driving second degree.
No drugs or alcohol were involved, and the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
