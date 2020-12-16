TOPPENISH – An altercation between two teens near the 600 block of Juniper Street left one male injured Sunday night, Dec. 13.
A 16-year-old juvenile was transported to Toppenish Astria Hospitals for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to a report from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged shooter is reported to be 17 years old.
Since both boys are enrolled Yakama Nation, the case has been taken over by the Yakama Nation Police Department for investigation.
No other details about the incident were available at press time.
