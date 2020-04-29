GRANDVIEW — Yakima County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced April 21 the identity of the man killed in the shooting incident on April 19 has been identified as Cristian Silva-Hernandez, 23, of Mabton, but the potential shooter is still at large.
“No suspect(s) have been arrested and not all parties involved are [being] cooperative,” YSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort remarked.
Silva-Hernandez died from a gunshot to the torso according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice who conducted the autopsy April 21.
The body had apparently been moved from the Puterbaugh address and dumped in a field at the intersection of Charvet and Hornby Roads the YSO press release recorded.
YSO detectives are still seeking the public’s aid in gathering information regarding the incident, Schilperoort stated.
A second man, who as yet remains unidentified for fear of retaliation, was injured at the illegal gambling event held in the 1200 block of Puterbaugh Road. The male was taken to a near-by hospital.
Detectives and county code enforcement are looking into animal cruelty violations with the landowner, Schilperoort allowed, noting that a motive for the killing had not been determined as of Friday, April 24.
The shooting came to the attention of Grandview law enforcement just after 2 a.m. when gun shots were reported. In initial reports, an estimated crowd of 100 to 200 people scattered from the scene of the shooting, leaving behind approximately 180 fighting roosters in cages near the makeshift fighting stadium located near a local trucking firm on Puterbaugh Road.
While YSO detectives continue to seek a motive for the shooting, officers also search for details about the illicit event organizer and about the landowner.
In addition to being illegal, rooster fights bring other elements of criminal activity – sale and possession of firearms and the sale of drugs, Schilperoort said in the days following the killing.
For small town police departments, the investigations of illegal gambling gatherings stretch their manpower as well as endangering the general public.
Granger Police Chief Steve Araguz, who splits his time as Mabton chief law officer, gets nervous when shooting incidents get too close to his cities.
“My personal belief is that rooster fighting is heartless, inhumane, and should not be condoned by anyone. Having these types of activities, just outside of our city limits, is concerning and undoubtedly have the potential to raise crime within the city, affecting us all during this pandemic time,” Araguz said.
Regarding the pandemic, he added, “Moreover, it is equally concerning that these groups of people are congregating and thereby, raising the likelihood of spreading the COVID-19 at these illegal functions.”
Araguz encourages the community to report these types of suspected illegal events, to help reduce the criminal activity that is spread before, during, and after.
The rural Grandview killing is the twelfth homicide in the county this year and the first reported in relationship to an illegal gaming contest, Schilperoort conveyed.
