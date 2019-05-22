KENNEWICK — Francisco Perales, 54, of Outlook crashed his 1994 Dodge Intrepid into 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by Arin C. Reining, 44 of Benton City on May 4.
The crash, said the Washington State Patrol, happened on Columbia Drive when Perales failed to stop for a traffic signal at SR 397.
Perales was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, while Reining escaped injury.
The Patrol said the cause was failure to obey traffic control device, and Perales was cited for second-degree negligent driving, as well as third-degree driving while license suspended.
Seatbelts were worn by both drivers, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the incident.
