YAKIMA — Pedro Almaguer, 25, of Outlook, made his preliminary appearance in Judge David A. Elofson’s Yakima County Superior Court room Monday, Dec. 9, facing three charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Almaguer was arrested by Yakima Police Dec. 6 after having been found in possession of oxycodone in Violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substances Act (VUSCA).
He was also held in connection to an earlier shoplifting where he was found in possession of $225 worth of merchandise. A check by police found he had two outstanding felony VUSCA warrants.
He is currently in Yakima County Jail, with a bond of $25,000 for three counts of Possession of controlled substance and theft in the third-degree.
