TOPPENISH — An Outlook woman was injured on State Route 97, 28 miles south of Toppenish Sunday, Nov. 24, after attempting to pass two semi-truck and trailers in a no passing zone, according to a Washington State patrol report.
Guadalupe R. Garcia, 20, driving a 2012 Toyota Camry, was transported to Klickitat Valley Hospital after attempting to pass a 2012 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer driven by Gurjit S. Bhangoo, 51, of Arlington, traveling southbound on SR 97 in a no passing zone.
Her vehicle also struck a third semi-truck trailer, driven by Jatinder Singh, 27 of Madera, Calif., which was north bound on SR97.
Garcia was cited with negligent driving second-degree. Her vehicle was towed away from the scene, and the two semis were driven from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.