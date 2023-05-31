Parker Bridge Road fire results in $100K damages

WAPATO — Members of the Yakima County Fire District 5 were dispatched to a brush fire on Parker Bridge Road on Sunday, May 21 at 1:26 p.m.
Assistance was requested from the Upper Valley and Yakama Nation Fire Management along with District 5 Dozer due to the large column of smoke seen from the area. The fire was threatening a nearby residence and had already consumed an occupied motor home, several pieces of equipment, and abandoned vehicles.
According to a report from Battalion Captain Bryan Bauer, the fire was moving southeast burning trees and brush located along the Yakima River towards the American Rock gravel pit and business. A helicopter from the Washington DNR was brought in to help keep the fire from crossing the river.
The fire was contained to approximately 12 acres, according to Bauer, with the use of six command units, 14 brush trucks, two structure engines, four water tenders, a helicopter, and one Dozer.
Other assisting agencies included the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Yakama Indian Nation Fire management, Washington DNR, Yakima County Fire Districts 2, 4, 12 and the Yakima Training Center, Red Cross and Advance Life Systems Ambulance company.
