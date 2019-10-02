YAKIMA — Orlando Patina, Jr., 29, of Sunnyside made his preliminary court appearance Tuesday, Oct. 1, facing seven charges , most of which involved domestic violence, according to records submitted to the Yakima County Superior Court.
Patina, who was arrested Saturday, Sept. 28, was charged with assault fourth degree domestic violence, theft, second degree domestic violence, obstructing, assisting in violation of no contact order, stalking-domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment domestic, and violation of no contact order, violence.
According documents submitted to the court by Sunnyside Police, Patina broke his no contact order when he assaulted the protected person by hitting her in the face. Patina hid in the trunk of the victim’s vehicle near her residence in the 1100 block of Tacoma Avenue, telling the her to keep driving. He took her $500 Apple Watch and $1,200 iPhone X Max to prohibit her from contacting police
Patina did not allow the victim to leave overnight until Saturday morning.
Patina advised the victim of his current location, but when officers attempted to contact him, he fled on foot after being ordered to stop by police officers.
He was captured and taken into custody.
