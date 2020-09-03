Sunnyside Police
August 20
Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy;
Mal Mischief W Madison Ave,
Homicide W 7Th St, Wapato
Burglary S 13Th St
Accident Hit&Run E Jackson Ave & S 9Th St
Theft-Vehicle Gregory Ave,
Alarm Business E Lincoln Ave;
August 24
Suspicious Circ S 5Th St
Harassment Tacoma Ave.
Civil Matter Homer St;
Animal Problem E Kearney Ave
Abandoned Vehic E Kearney Ave
Suspicious Circ Hawthorn Dr
Abandoned Vehic Hawthorn Dr
Abandoned Vehic Hawthorn Dr
Abandoned Vehic Hawthorn Dr
Traffic Offense Parkland Dr & S 1St St
Traffic Offense S 6Th St
Accident Injury Yakima Valley Hwy
Accident Hit&Run Tacoma Ave;
Alarm Business Midvale Rd
Theft S 4Th St; Central Park
Unwanted Guest W Edison Ave
Citizen Assist W Edison Ave,
Suspicious Circ S 1St St
Disorderly Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W Ssc4 Clo
Transport N Front St; Yakima County
Court Order Vio S 9Th St
Domestic S 9Th St & Harrison Ave
Trespassing Hemlock Ave
August 25
Noise Complaint Cascade Way
Agency Assist I-82 W/B Mp 62 1/2,
Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy
Suspicious Circ North Ave; Cornerstone Ass.
Trespassing S 5Th St
Trespassing N 9Th St
Utility Problem Yakima Valley & N 1St St
Accident No Inj Waneta Rd; U:32,
Agency Assist E Lincoln Ave
Citizen Assist S 4Th Park
Agency Assist S 6Th St
Juvenile Probm Ismo Loop
Disorderly E Yakima Valley Hwy Theft Harrison Ave,
Theft E Lincoln Ave
Domestic Tacoma Ave;
Transport Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
Found Property Harrison Ave,
Injured Child Reeves Way;
Missing Person Bagley Dr
Animal Problem N 10Th St
Trespassing E Yakima Valley Hwy
Accident No Inj S 13Th St
Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy
Mental Subject Yakima Valley Hwy
Animal Problem N 15Th St
Suspicious Circ S 4Th St
Citizen Assist N 16Th St & Sheller Rd
Suspicious Circ Yakima Ave,
Suspicious Circ Homer St,
Traffic Stop E Yakima Valley Hwy; Hiway
Suspicious Circ Tacoma Ave
August 26
Court Order Vio Weatherwax St
Agency Assist S 16Th St
Noise Complaint S San Clemente Ave
Traffic Hazard S 1St St;
Animal Problem N 16Th St
Vehicle Prowl S 11Th St.
Citizen Assist Blk S 7Th St
Vehicle Prowl Yakima Ave,
Accident No Inj S 16Th St & E Edison Ave
Suspicious Circ S 11Th St,
Theft E Ida Belle St;
Theft S 13Th St
Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy
Code Enforce N 1St St
Runaway Juv S 11Th St
Suspicious Circ Apple Ln
Alarm Business Maridan Dr
Welfare Check Saul Rd
Citizen Assist Mcclain Dr
Alarm Business Midvale Rd
Juvenile Probm Reeves Way
Code Enforce N 9Th St
Overdose Harrison Ave & S 4Th St
Assault Victory Way,
Noise Complaint Cascade Way;
Theft-Vehicle E South Hill Rd
Parking Problem S 7Th St
Alarm Business N 9Th St;
August 27
Traffic Stop S 16Th St & Irving Ave
Theft Quail Ln
Alarm Business E Lincoln Ave
August 31
Mal Mischief S 8Th St
Vehicle Prowl E Edison Ave
Theft E Edison Ave
Welfare Check Midvale Rd
Code Enforce S 6Th St
Utility Problem Sunset Pl
Welfare Check S 8Th St,
Suicidal Person S 12Th St
Traffic Hazard I 82 Off-Ramp Eb Exit 69
Theft-Vehicle Harrison Ave,
Theft E Lincoln Ave
Parking Problem S 6Th St; Court Order Ser W. Edison Ave
Agency Assist Homer St
Alarm Business W South Hill Rd
Traffic Hazard S 6Th St
Noise Complaint Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W Ssh1 Unf
20S08039 18:37:22 08/31/20 Citizen Assist Hemlock Ave
Alarm Business Midvale Rd,
Welfare Check N Naches Ave & E D St
Suspicious Circ E Edison Ave
Suspicious Circ S 6Th St & E Decatur Ave
Dui E Yakima Valley Hwy
Noise Complaint S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave
Alarm Business E Lincoln Ave;
September 1
Circ E Decatur Ave
Suspicious Circ S 11Th St & Harrison Ave
Yakima County Sheriff
August 31
Theft-Vehicle Fordyce Rd & Independence
Theft Zickler Rd & Knight Hill R
Traffic Offense Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato
Accident Hit&Run Foxx Rd & Bus Rd, Mabton
Livestock Incid Forsell Rd, Grandview
Vehicle Prowl Glade Rd, Mabton
Mental Subject 1St Ave, Outlook
Traffic Hazard Beam Rd,Granger
Suspicious Circ Gap Rd; U:46, Outlook, Wa C3e Clo
Suspicious Circ Gap Rd, Granger,
Agency Assist Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah
Alarm Business Konnowac Pass Rd, Wapato
September 1
Agency Assist Alderdale Rd & Raschko Rd
