Sunnyside Police

August 20

Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy;

Mal Mischief W Madison Ave,

Homicide W 7Th St, Wapato

Burglary S 13Th St

Accident Hit&Run E Jackson Ave & S 9Th St

Theft-Vehicle Gregory Ave,

Alarm Business E Lincoln Ave;

August 24

Suspicious Circ S 5Th St

Harassment Tacoma Ave.

Civil Matter Homer St;

Animal Problem E Kearney Ave

Abandoned Vehic E Kearney Ave

Suspicious Circ Hawthorn Dr

Abandoned Vehic Hawthorn Dr

Abandoned Vehic Hawthorn Dr

Abandoned Vehic Hawthorn Dr

Traffic Offense Parkland Dr & S 1St St

Traffic Offense S 6Th St

Accident Injury Yakima Valley Hwy

Accident Hit&Run Tacoma Ave;

Alarm Business Midvale Rd

Theft S 4Th St; Central Park

Unwanted Guest W Edison Ave

Citizen Assist W Edison Ave,

Suspicious Circ S 1St St

Disorderly Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W Ssc4 Clo

Transport N Front St; Yakima County

Court Order Vio S 9Th St

Domestic S 9Th St & Harrison Ave

Trespassing Hemlock Ave

August 25

Noise Complaint Cascade Way

Agency Assist I-82 W/B Mp 62 1/2,

Alarm Business E Yakima Valley Hwy

Suspicious Circ North Ave; Cornerstone Ass.

Trespassing S 5Th St

Trespassing N 9Th St

Utility Problem Yakima Valley & N 1St St

Accident No Inj Waneta Rd; U:32,

Agency Assist E Lincoln Ave

Citizen Assist S 4Th Park

Agency Assist S 6Th St

Juvenile Probm Ismo Loop

Disorderly E Yakima Valley Hwy Theft Harrison Ave,

Theft E Lincoln Ave

Domestic Tacoma Ave;

Transport Wallace Way; Yakima Valley

Found Property Harrison Ave,

Injured Child Reeves Way;

Missing Person Bagley Dr

Animal Problem N 10Th St

Trespassing E Yakima Valley Hwy

Accident No Inj S 13Th St

Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy

Mental Subject Yakima Valley Hwy

Animal Problem N 15Th St

Suspicious Circ S 4Th St

Citizen Assist N 16Th St & Sheller Rd

Suspicious Circ Yakima Ave,

Suspicious Circ Homer St,

Traffic Stop E Yakima Valley Hwy; Hiway

Suspicious Circ Tacoma Ave

August 26

Court Order Vio Weatherwax St

Agency Assist S 16Th St

Noise Complaint S San Clemente Ave

Traffic Hazard S 1St St;

Animal Problem N 16Th St

Vehicle Prowl S 11Th St.

Citizen Assist Blk S 7Th St

Vehicle Prowl Yakima Ave,

Accident No Inj S 16Th St & E Edison Ave

Suspicious Circ S 11Th St,

Theft E Ida Belle St;

Theft S 13Th St

Suspicious Circ E Yakima Valley Hwy

Code Enforce N 1St St

Runaway Juv S 11Th St

Suspicious Circ Apple Ln

Alarm Business Maridan Dr

Welfare Check Saul Rd

Citizen Assist Mcclain Dr

Alarm Business Midvale Rd

Juvenile Probm Reeves Way

Code Enforce N 9Th St

Overdose Harrison Ave & S 4Th St

Assault Victory Way,

Noise Complaint Cascade Way;

Theft-Vehicle E South Hill Rd

Parking Problem S 7Th St

Alarm Business N 9Th St;

August 27

Traffic Stop S 16Th St & Irving Ave

Theft Quail Ln

Alarm Business E Lincoln Ave

August 31

Mal Mischief S 8Th St

Vehicle Prowl E Edison Ave

Theft E Edison Ave

Welfare Check Midvale Rd

Code Enforce S 6Th St

Utility Problem Sunset Pl

Welfare Check S 8Th St,

Suicidal Person S 12Th St

Traffic Hazard I 82 Off-Ramp Eb Exit 69

Theft-Vehicle Harrison Ave,

Theft E Lincoln Ave

Parking Problem S 6Th St; Court Order Ser W. Edison Ave

Agency Assist Homer St

Alarm Business W South Hill Rd

Traffic Hazard S 6Th St

Noise Complaint Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W Ssh1 Unf

20S08039 18:37:22 08/31/20 Citizen Assist Hemlock Ave

Alarm Business Midvale Rd,

Welfare Check N Naches Ave & E D St

Suspicious Circ E Edison Ave

Suspicious Circ S 6Th St & E Decatur Ave

Dui E Yakima Valley Hwy

Noise Complaint S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave

Alarm Business E Lincoln Ave;

September 1

Circ E Decatur Ave

Suspicious Circ S 11Th St & Harrison Ave

Yakima County Sheriff

August 31

Theft-Vehicle Fordyce Rd & Independence

Theft Zickler Rd & Knight Hill R

Traffic Offense Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato

Accident Hit&Run Foxx Rd & Bus Rd, Mabton

Livestock Incid Forsell Rd, Grandview

Vehicle Prowl Glade Rd, Mabton

Mental Subject 1St Ave, Outlook

Traffic Hazard Beam Rd,Granger

Suspicious Circ Gap Rd; U:46, Outlook, Wa C3e Clo

Suspicious Circ Gap Rd, Granger,

Agency Assist Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah

Alarm Business Konnowac Pass Rd, Wapato

September 1

Agency Assist Alderdale Rd & Raschko Rd

