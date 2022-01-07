Sunnyside Police are investigating two shooting incidents from last week, one of which is believed to be gang related and resulted in an injury.
On Monday, Dec. 27, officers were called to the 1500 block of Harrison Ave. They found 30 shell casings in the street. One residence was struck, but none of the occupants were injured.
Later that day they were called to a shooting that injured a 17-year-old on S. 6th St. The victim was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital where he was stabilized and then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He is listed in stable condition.
The second shooting is believed to be gang related, but there have been no arrests.
If you have any information about either case, contact Sunnyside Police at 509-837-2120.
