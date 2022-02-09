Police investigating robbery in Granger

GRANGER — Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Friday, Feb. 4 at Granger Place Conoco, 1201 Bailey Ave.
According to a report, officers responded to a call that the business had been robbed at gunpoint, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from a cash drawer.
The suspect is described as a white female wearing red and black pajamas and a dark-colored sweatshirt. The suspect displayed a silver and teal-colored pistol of an unknown caliber. The suspect then exited the business and left the property in a dark-colored passenger vehicle towards SR223.
Anyone with information of the suspect is encouraged to call the police department at 509-574-2500, reference case #22G0093.
