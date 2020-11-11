MABTON — A five-year-old girl attacked by a mixed breed dog near Artz-Fox Elementary School last Wednesday is at home following surgery for animal bites, Mabton Police Chief David Marks reported Tuesday.
The child was injured by the 50-pound dog at approximately 4 p.m., Nov. 4, in her yard , across from the Artz-Fox Elementary School, according Officer Kenneth Martin, who responded to the incident.
The child was transported to local medical center, and later underwent surgery for her injury.
The dog is now in custody at the Yakima Human Society and the incident report was forward to the Yakima County Health District, Chief Marks added.
No charges have been made against the dog owner at this time, but Marks expects to forward the report to the County Prosecutors Office this the week.
Marks said the dog owner had been warned before about putting the dog on a leash, having it vaccinated and licenses.
“That warning was ignored,” Marks added.
