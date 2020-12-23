SUNNYSIDE — This time of year as holiday parcels start arriving for eager recipients, postal customers have been reporting their mail and packages are vanishing from their porches and mailboxes to the Sunnyside Post Office.
The number of mail thefts seems higher than normal according to postal officials.
“We are getting an increasing number of reports of disappearing mail being tossed on the streets,” Sunnyside Post Office Assistant Postmaster Jolene Byrne said Wednesday, Dec. 16.
“People are finding their letters and packages emptied and thrown along the streets. It seems much worse this year,” she added.
Byrne reminds postal customers to be vigilant about their mail delivery and to take steps to keep it safe.
“If you are expecting a delivery, consider having it delivered to your place of work or arrange with a neighbor to pick up the package for you,” she suggested.
Customers can also ask for packages and mail to be held at the main post office. “Our delivery people can leave a notice in the mailbox,” she commented.
Make every attempt to minimize the temptations for thieves who are looking for an easy grab, urged Sunnyside Police Commander Scott Bailey.
“Consider having the mailman or delivery persons put your mail in a different spot, out of the view of a passer-by. Most of the mail crimes are crimes of opportunity,” he explained. “Don’t make it easy for them.”
Bailey also suggested creating a neighborhood watch. This time of year, it pays to be a nosy neighbor.
“Help your neighborhood be safe by knowing who is supposed to be in the neighborhood, observe unknown cars and ask around.
“And, most importantly if you see something, say something,” Bailey urged.
