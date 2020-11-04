TOPPENISH — A Portland man was declared dead at the scene of a Friday afternoon collision on State Route 97, near Milepost 55, six miles south of Toppenish, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The deceased, identified as Robert G. Yates, 55, was headed northbound on State Route 97, when he crossed over the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by Bret Wachter, 48, of Goldendale.
Wachter was injured in the crash and transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima.
Cause of the accident is under investigation.
Both vehicles were considered totaled.
