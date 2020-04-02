SUNNYSIDE— Sparks from power tools being used outside a residence resulted in extensive fire damage at the home of Michael Stoothoff at 1526 S. 15th S. Tuesday March 31, just before 7 p.m.
The homeowner said he was outside of his house cutting and grinding metal, when sparks ignited a ground fire near a wood fence at the corner of the building, according to a Sunnyside Fire Department report.
The homeowner and neighbors attempted to extinguish the fire with buckets of water while waiting for the firetrucks to arrive.
The fire moved to the attic, venting through the soffit and gable vents.
The fire crew’s efforts were hampered by a natural gas leak near the wooden fence. The fire also threatened the attached garage and a nearby parked RV.
The family, two adults and two children, were safely evacuated from the building and moved a safe distance away from the fire. They are staying with family members.
Pacific Power and Cascade Gas were called out to remove the damaged gas meter and to cap the line, Sunnyside Fire Chief Ken Anderson reported.
He conveyed 27 firefighters from Sunnyside, Granger, and Yakima County Fire District #5 manning six fire trucks were challenged in their efforts to tackle the fire by the narrow streets as cars were parked on both sides,
Sunnyside Police Department officers were called to control traffic in an effort to avoid more congestion and potentially running over fire hoses and equipment.
Damages were estimated at more than $216,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.