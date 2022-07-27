The next pretrial hearing for the 13-year-old accused of the Cinco de Mayo festival shooting on May 6 will be on Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Yakima County Juvenile Courthouse.
The 13-year old is suspected of being the single shooter at the Cinco de Mayo festival who shot into a crowd and injured five individuals with four of them being minors and the youngest being seven years old.
