YAKIMA – Father Seamus Kerr, 91, a senior priest of the Diocese of Yakima was exonerated as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed against the diocese in 2019.
The lawsuit alleged an Ellensburg man was sexually abused by priests at St. Andrews Catholic Church when he was a minor, according to a press release issued by the Monsignor Robert M. Siller of the Yakima Catholic Diocese.
“On behalf of our client…. we acknowledge that the allegations of sexual abuse and improper conduct made against you, including statements in court pleadings and the press, have proven to be false,” states a letter to Father Kerr from the attorneys representing the man, adding that all allegations and expressed regret for any harm they may have caused Kerr and his reputation.
The lawsuit filed in March 2019 in Kittitas County Superior Court alleged the manabused by four priests in the late 1970s and the early 1980s when he was between the ages of 8 and 18.
An order of dismissal was entered Thursday, Dec. 10, after the settlement was reached. The diocese has already provided more than $10,000 in mental health counseling for the man and has agreed to provide an additional $5,000 in counseling payments.
Father Kerr is a senior priest at Holy Apostles Parish in East Wenatchee, was granted a short leave of absence following the filing of the lawsuit.
The Yakima Diocese Lay Advisory Board, upon reviews in the priest’s personnel file and parish records, unanimously agreed the allegations were likely untrue and recommended the priest be restored to the ministry.
Yakima Bishop Joseph Tyson agreed and reinstated Father Kerr, who became a priest in 1960.
