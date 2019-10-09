PROSSER — A Prosser man is facing two charges of indecent liberties by forcible compulsion after being accused of making multiple sexual advances toward a 17-year-old female under his supervision, according to Benton County Sheriff records.
The charge is a class A felony in Washington state.
Arrested is Hugo Merino Sanchez, 48, who has been a supervisor at Hardley Produce, East Reeves Road for 19 years.
He was arrested by Benton County Sheriff Deputies on Friday, Sept. 27 at his home in Prosser, Benton County Court documents reported.
The victim’s account of the incident occurred between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25, when Sanchez allegedly made multiple sexual advances toward the girl who has been working at the warehouse since mid-September with her grandmother.
The girl eventually told her grandmother of the advances, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted.
