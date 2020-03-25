BENTON COUNTY — Santiago Acostanavarrate, 35, of Prosser was announced deceased at the scene of a collision on Friday, March 20 at approximately 5:40 p.m.
According to Washington State Patrol, Acostanavarrate was headed northbound on State Route 221, 2 miles south of Prosser, when his 2008 Honda Civic crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Subaru Legacy driven by Ronald C. Jones, 43, of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho.
While Jones was not injured, he is being charged with a felony hit and run and a DUI.
The case is still under investigation.
