GLEED — The Washington State Patrol says Lander Grow, 31, of Prosser caused a crash on Highway 12 at Kershaw Drive, two miles northeast of Gleed on May 3.
He was westbound on the highway when Maria D. Contreras-Salgado, 37, of Tieton slowed for traffic. Grow’s 2004 Subaru Legacy struck Contreras-Salgado’s 2012 Subaru Outback, totally both cars.
Grow and his passenger, 14-year-old Ryan L. Schmal of Prosser were injured and transported to a Yakima hospital, and Contreras-Salgado was injured and transported to another.
All were wearing seatbelts, and the Patrol does not suspect drugs or alcohol as contributing to the crash.
Grow was cited for following too closely.
