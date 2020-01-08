SUNNYSIDE — A single vehicle-rollover near Exit 69 on I-82 sent the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee to the local hospital Sunday, Jan. 5 at about 10:30 p.m.
Adrian Guzman, 27, of Prosser was eastbound on Interstates 82 at Exit 69 when he crossed the center median and rolled his vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Guzman is being charged with driving under the influence. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
