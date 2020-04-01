SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
March 16
Jorge A. Calzada-Jimenez, dob: 5/8/80; Grandview, Sunnyside Court commit.
David J. Looney, dob: 1/25/77; Granger, Sunnyside Court commit.
Female juvenile, dob: 1/29/03; possession marijuana
March 17
Carlos R. Yanez, dob: 1/11/80; Sunnyside, driving under influence.
Irvin Mendoza-Zenon, dob: 2/8/90; driving under influence.
March 18
Anthony P. Maciel, dob: 3/13/01; Prosser, theft, third degree.
Juan Tapia-Bravo, dob: 6/5/68; Sunnyside, Sunnyside Court commit.
Rafael M. Tijerina, dob: 12/15/71; Sunnyside, disorderly conduct.
March 19
Peter D Garcia Jr., dob: 6/26/89; Toppenish, eluding, theft, third degree.
Kevin B. Bower, dob: 9/25/97; Sunnyside, malicious mischief.
March 20
Noe F. Acevedo, dob: 4/13/98; Sunnyside, Assault 3, harassment.
Noe F. Acevedo, dob: 4/13/98; Sunnyside, Assault 3, harassment.
Luis Huitron-Maldonado, dob: 11/20/91; Sunnyside, theft 3.
Salvador M. Gonzalez, dob: 6/23/81; Sunnyside, assault 4 DV, Assault 4 DV, malicious mischief 3 , DV, Assault 4, DV.
March 21
Marissa L. Lopez, dob: 12/26/94; Grandview, DOC contract- Sunnyside.
March 22
Benjamin M. LaFollette, dob: 4/10/77; Yakima, other agency hold.
March 24
Monica M. Goodwin, dob: 5/2/91; Toppenish, DOC contract, Sunnyside; assault 4 DV, theft 3.
Maximiliano A. Gomez, dob: 11/10/92; Mabton, DOC contract, Sunnyside, violation of domestic violence protective order, assault 4 DV, two counts of violation of domestic violence protection orders, malicious mischief 3- DV.
Santana A. Lopez, dob: 11/5/99; Sunnyside, attempt to elude, reckless driving.
Jose A. Gonzalez, dob:3/19/81; Sunnyside, Sunnyside Court commitment.
Roel R. Martinez, dob: 3/19/68; Sunnyside, assault 4-DV.
March 26
Male juvenile, dob: 8/29/04; driving while license suspended, 2.
March 27
Rafael M. Tijerina, dob: 12/15/71; Sunnyside, disorderly conduct.
March 28
Modesto Saldana Jr., dob: 8/20/88; Grandview, malicious mischief 3 DV, reckless endangerment, driving while license suspended 3.
SUNNYSIDE FIRE
March 13
Motor vehicle accident with injuries to 73000 Interstate-82 E.
Aid call to the 600 block of North 4th Street.
Aid call the 300 block of Ray Road,
Aid call to the 2000 block of West 5th Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of East Edison Avenue.
Motor vehicle accident at thin the 500 block of East Edison Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Drive.
March 14
Structure fire in the 1300 block of Washout Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.
CO detector malfunction in the 800 block of South 4th Street.
Aid call to the 200 block of Merrick Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid calls to the 1400 block E. Jackson Avenue.
March 15
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at 1100 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 2300 block of Waneta Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.
Debris fire in the 300 block of North 11th Street.
Aid call in the 10000 Vivian Drive.
Aid call to the 1000 block of South 9th Street.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 1000 Cabernet Street.
Aid call 2200 block of State Route
March 16
Building fire at the 1000 Murray Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Victory Way.
Aid call to the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 800 block of Stover Road.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call the 700 block of E. Washington Street.
Aid call to the 200 block of West 5th Street.
March 17
Aid call to the 52 block of Woodworth Road.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West 5th Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 2800 block of Tieton Drive.
March 18
Aid call to the 300 block of H Avenue.
Aid call to the 400 block of Victory Way.
Aid call to the 200 block of North 5th Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 100 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Vine Avenue.
Aid call to the 300 block of Cedar Street.
Aid call to the 400 block of Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of South 11th Street.
Aid call to the 3600 block of Mabton-Sunnyside Highway.
Aid call to Euclid Road.
Aid call to the 3500 block of Sunnyside-Mabton Highway.
March 19
Aid call to 200 block of West Nicolai Avenue.
Aid call to the 200 block of Division Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 200 block of Division Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Ave.
March 20
Aid call to the 6100 block of Van Belle Road.
Aid call to the 3200 Picard Place.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Alexander Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Alexander Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 1200 block of Sage Court. .
Aid call to the 200 block of Bridgman Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of Eberle Place.
March 21
Aid call to the 200 block of W 5th Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of Terry Street.
Aid call to the 40 0block of Victoria Circle.
Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Building fire at 1611 Maple Grove Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of Terry Avenue.
Aid call to the 40 0block of South Toppenish Avenue.
March 22
Building fire at 2271 State Route 241.
Aid call to 800 block of Beckner Alley.
Aid call to the 30 0block of Elm Street.
Aid call to the 1600 block of Charvet Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Cherry Lane.
March 23
Aid call to the 5400 block of Lateral 1 Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of Bailey Avenue.
Smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 800 block of South 16th Street.
Aid call to the 1100 block of Bagley Drive.
Lock out in the block of Cascade Way.
Aid call to the 1100 block of Glade Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.