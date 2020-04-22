Sunnyside Arrests
April 14
Amber N. Rodriguez, dob: 12/7/93. Charge: held for investigation, financial fraud, possession of stolen property, forgery, theft, 3,
April 15
Gabriel J. Lara, dob: 7/1/86; Charge: theft, third degree, theft of shopping cart.
Marissa L. Lopez, dob: 12/26/94. Charge: DOC contract Sunnyside, Obstructing law enforcement officer .
Edna J. Gomez, dob: 7/1/81. Charge: Render criminal assistance 2.
Celso III Gomez, Dob: 6/15/86. Charge: held for investigation.
Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jr., dob: 10/30/80. Charges: two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of robbery 1, two counts of interfering with report of domestic violence, two counts of assault/ reckless endangerment in violation of domestic violence protection order.
April 16
Jose A Cisneros-Alcaraz, dob: 10/1/96. Charge: DUI.
April 17
Savannah M. Salinas, dob: 8/19/98. Charge: assault, DV fourth degree.
Benjamin Hernandez-Gomez, dob: 11/27/92. Charge: Assault, DV fourth degree.
Francisco G. Dominguez- Reyes, dob: 3/24/95. Charge: robbery first degree, DOC contract Sunnyside.
Celso III Gomez, Dob: 6/15/86. Charge: vehicle prowling 2, possession stolen property, obstructing law enforcement officers, malicious mischief 3, possession of controlled substance.
Noe Gonzalez, dob: 10/05/96; Charge: Doc contract Sunnyside.
Teena A. Parise, dob: 6/9/61/ Charge Theft 3.
April 18
Javier T. Gomez, dob: 1/9/94; Charge: two counts of assault 3.
Magali M. Delgado, dob: 6/30/99; charge: obstructing law enforcement officer.
April 19
Brenda L. Toscano, dob: 3/6/98; Charge: disorderly conduct, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
April 20
Noel R. Garza, dob: 6/3/76; held for investigation.
Leonardo Gonzalez-Mendez, dob: 10/22/98. Charge: two counts of assault second-degree, two counts of robbery, first degree.
Sunnyside Fire
April 7
Aid call to the 700 block of South 6th Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1500 block of South 6th Street.
Aid call to the 1700 block of Cascade Way.
April 8
Aid call to the 100 block of Parkland Drive.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of South 13th Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Upland Drive.
Aid call to the 700 block of Washington Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1500 block of South Euclid Road.
April 9
Aid call to the 1500 block of Federal Way.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 300 block of South 5th Street.
Aid call to the 300 block of G Avenue.
Unauthorized burning in the 1100 block of East Edison Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
April 10
Aid call to the 2200 block of Waneta Road.
Aid call to the 1600 block of South 16th Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 300 block of Wine Country Road.
Aid call to the 200 block of West Madison Avenue.
Aid call to the 1100 block of South Euclid Road.
Aid call to the 500 block of Farm Lane.
Aid call to the 1400 block of East Kearney Avenue.
Aid call the 70 block of G Street.
April 11
Aid call to the 500 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 500 block of Reeves Way.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 130 0block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Smoke odor in area of Blaine Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 20 0block of Pleasant Avenue.
April 12
Aid call to the 500 block of B Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call; to the 400 block of Homer Street.
Aid call to the 200 block of E Avenue.
Aid call to the 80 block of Stout Road
Aid call to the 3900 block of Forsell Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 2000 block of Green Valley Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
April 13
Aid call to the 1200 block of East Ida Belle Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1700 block of Simcoe Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Cemetery Road.
Aid call the 3100 block of County Line Road.
Aid call to the 100 block of Lemley Road.
Aid call to the 10 0block of East Old Inland Empire Highway.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 600 block of Terry Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of Fern Street.
April 14
Aid call to the 1700 block of Cascade Way.
Gas leak in the 700 block of Woods Road.
Aid call the 600 block of Hillcrest Street.
Aid call to the 1300 block of East Jackson Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
