Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. They may have been physically arrested or by citation.
APRIL 20
Noel R. Garza, dob: 6/3/76. Charges: obstructing law enforcement officer, assault 4, and resisting arrest.
April 21
Jose Acevedo, dob: 4/30/99. Held for investigation.
Jose V. Verdusco, dob: 12/30/71. Charges: driving with no valid operator license, driving, and giving false information.
April 22
Ezekiel J. Chavez, dob: 8/24/00. Charges: violation of DV protection order.
April 23
Jesus F. Gonzalez, dob: 11/11/83. Charges: DUI, Driving while license suspended., rev 3.
Jaime Solis, dob: 1/8/75. Change: held for investigation.
April 24
Christopher L. Garcia, dob: 3/38/85. Charge: violation of domestic violence protective order.
April 25
Abraham Martinez Castillo, dob: 12/29/82. Charge: assault 4-degree domestic violation.
Jorge A. Campos-Zarco, dob: 8/29/83. Charge: assault 4degree domestic violence.
April 26
Gary L. Burton, dob: 5/3/83. Charges: Drug paraphernalia violation, disorderly conduct.
Antonio Perez-Gonzalez, dob: 11/3/84. Charges: alien in of possession of firearm, malicious mischief 3-degree; physical damage, DUI, reckless endangerment. domestic violence.
April 27
Celso Gomez, III, dob: 6/15.86. Charges: driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock, driving while license suspended, rev. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.