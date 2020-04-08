Sunnyside Arrests
April 2
Jose D. Salas, dob: 9/4/96; Sunnyside. Charge: theft 3, use drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass 1, tampering with evidence.
April 3
Freddy M. Ozuna III, dob: 12/12/86; Yakima, DOC contract Sunnyside.
April 5
Robert A. Perales, Jr., dob: 4/30/85; Sunnyside. Charge: theft, 3, identity theft, 2, possession of stolen property, 2, theft of a motor vehicle, make/have vehicle theft tools.
April 6
Augustine J. Avalos, dob: 5/22/76; Sunnyside. Charge: driving while license suspended 3; driving while license suspended,1.
Sunnyside Fire
March 31
Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.
Heat detector activation due to malfunction in the 1800 block of Quail Lane.
Building fire in the 1500 block of South 15th Street. Seven apparatus responded.
Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of East South Hill Road.
Aid call to the 100 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Gurley Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Rouse Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 100 block of Parkland Drive.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West 5th Street.
April 1
Aid call to the 1100 block of Scoon Road.
Aid call to the 1800 block of Beacon Street.
Aid call to the 6100 block of Van Belle Road.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at the 800 block of East Stover Road.
Aid call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.
April 2
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Woods Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of McClain Drive.
Aid call top the 800 block of East Toppenish Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 200 block of Railroad Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of Arrowsmith Avenue.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Gurley Road.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West 5th Street.
April 3
Aid call to the 500 block of Rose Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 200 block of Rader Road,
Aid call the 300 block of C Avenue.
Aid call 2200 East Edison Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 6100 block of Vane Belle Road.
Aid call to the 800 block of Stassen Way.
April 4
Aid call to the 1300 block of South 7th Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of West Lincoln Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of Reeves Way.
Aid call to the 900 Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 3300 block of East Edison Road.
April 5
Aid call to the 1400 block of South Sixth Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of Sixth Avenue.
Aid call to the 5000 block of Sunnyside Mabton Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of South 11th Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 300 block of North 16th Street.
Aid call to the 5400 block of Sunnyside Mabton Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Winnier Road.
April 6
Unintentional transmission of alarm in the 800 block of Scoon Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Concord Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of Meadowlark Drive.
April 7
Aid call to the 700 block of South 6th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.