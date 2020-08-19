Sunnyside Fire
Aug. 16, 2020
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of Cemetery.
Aid call to the 300 block of West First Avenue.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Fort Road
Aid call to the 1200 block of East Edison Avaenue.
Aid call to the North 11th Street.
Aid call to the 800 block of Yakima Highway.
Aug. 17, 2020
Aid call to the 1300 block of S. 11th Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of East Decatur.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 5400 block of Independence Road.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West 5th Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Cemetery Road.
Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of Bethany Road.
Aid call to the 300 block of Wilson Highway.
Aug. 18, 2020
Aid call to the 700 block of N. 14th Street.
Aid call to the 500 block Reeves Way.
Aid call to the 400 block of East Yakima Highway.
Aid call to the 1800 block of Waneta Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
