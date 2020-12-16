Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
November 17
Mitigation with Summons
Fabricio R. Baldavinos, dob: 1/19/04; charges: no valid operator license with valid id fined $100; altered/make plates illegal/ obscured, dismissed.
Arraignment
Ricardo Jesus Orea, dob: 3/33/93; Assault 4th degree. obstructing law enforcement officer; Bench warrant, $2,500 bail.
Pre-trial Conference
Ignacio DeLaMora, dob: 2/12/91; charges: operating vehicle without ignition interlock, dismissed; flip license plate violations/false registration violation, pled guilty, found guilty, sentenced 364/364 days.
Louis Ramon Garcia, dob: 2/8/63; charges: theft, third degree. Bench warrant. $2,500 bail.
Probation Hearing
Ignacio DeLaMora, dob: 2/12/91; Charge: DUI, Entered a guilty plea. Sentenced 364/177 days.
Judge Steven Michels
November 18
Pre-trial Conference
Rafael Brambila, dob: 10/4/91; charge DUI, guilty plea. Sentenced 364/364 days.
Mitigation with Summons
Rafael Brambila, dob: 10/4/91; charge: improper lane usage; committed. Fine $100.
Judge Steven Michels
November 19
Pre-trial Conference
Bobby Bazen, dob: 8/26/82; dismissed; false statement to public servant, guilty, sentenced 364/344. Reckless burning, second degree, dismissed.
Bobby Bazen, dob: 8/26/82; Charge: reckless burning, second degree, guilty plea, sentenced 364/344.
Gary Lester Burton, dob: 5/3/83; charges: disorderly conduct, guilty plea, sentenced 90/60 days; criminal trespass, first degree, dismissed.
Gary Lester Burton, dob: 5/3/83; charge: criminal trespass , second degree. guilty plea, sentenced 90/60days
Arturo Flores Rodriguez, dob: 3/7/80; charge: disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Annastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87; charges: criminal trespass, second degree, dismissed. Criminal trespass, second degree, theft, 3rd degree, dismissed.
Judge Steven Michels
December 1
Arraignments
Jose Alberto Bautista dob:6/5/90; charge: assault 4th degree, FTA, Summons.
Larry Gene Call, dob: 12/12/63; charge: DUI, FTA, Summons
Sunnyside Police
December 8
Mal Mischief E Allen Rd,
Fraud E Franklin Ave;
Public Service Sunnyside Fire Department
Theft-Vehicle E Yakima Valley Hwy
Domestic N 4Th St
Welfare Check Pear Ln,
Theft E Yakima Valley Hwy
Traffic Hazard S 7Th St
Citizen Assist Darrin Ct
Welfare Check S 16Th St;
Fraud S 7Th St
Transport N Front St
Court Order Ser E Lincoln Ave
Court Order Ser E Lincoln Ave;
Trespassing Ravine Dr
Welfare Check Saul Rd
Parking Problem W Madison Ave
Parking Problem W Madison Ave
Information E Lincoln Ave & S 1St St
Welfare Check I 82 & Midvale Rd
Suspicious Circ E Lincoln Ave
Domestic E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside, Ssc4 Act
Mal Mischief Grant Ave
Assault Ravine Dr
Parking Problem Ida Belle Ln,
Parking Problem Ida Belle Ln
Parking Problem Ida Belle Ln
December 9
Suspicious Circ E Lincoln Ave
Traffic Offense S 9Th St,
Welfare Check W Grandview Ave,
Suspicious Circ S 9Th St
December 10
Record Stolen Yakima Valley Hwy
Theft E Lincoln Ave
Court Order Ser S 15Th St,
Animal Problem W Lincoln Ave,
Transport N Front St; Yakima County
Citizen Assist S 6Th St
Domestic Yakima Valley Hwy;
Citizen Assist S 5Th St
Citizen Assist E Allen Rd
Theft-Vehicle E Lincoln Ave
Citizen Assist W South Hill Rd
Transport N Front St; Yakima
Citizen Assist E Allen Rd
Suspicious Circ E North Ave;
Citizen Assist Ida Belle Ln
Assault S 12Th St
Suspicious Circ Parkland Dr
December 11
Civil Matter Outlook Rd
Traffic Stop E Lincoln Ave
Juvenile Probm Tacoma Ave;
Suspicious Circ E Edison Ave
December 12
Citizen Assist E Yakima Valley Hwy
Mal Mischief S 9Th St
Burglary S 11Th St;
Theft E Yakima Valley Hwy;
Traffic Hazard S 5Th St & E Edison Ave
Suspicious Circ Harrison Ave,
Alarm Business S 6Th St
Citizen Assist Homer St;
Citizen Assist S 9Th St
Citizen Assist E Yakima Valley Hwy
Information E Edison Ave,
Suspicious Circ E Lincoln Ave;
Agency Assist Homer St
Information Blk S 9Th St
Domestic W South Hill Rd
Welfare Check E Yakima Valley Hwy
Traffic Offense Blk Outlook Rd,
Traffic Stop S 6Th St,
December 13
Warrant Service S 13Th St,
Welfare Check N 10Th St,
Agency Assist Sunnyside Mabton Rd
Granger Police
December 8
Suspicious Circ Blk Guzman Ave
Information Main St
December 9
Alarm Business 1St Ave
Alarm Business Bailey Ave
December 10
Domestic W A St
Animal Problem E Ave
December 11
Alarm Resident 4Th Ave
Overdose Bailey Ave
December 12
Animal Problem Zinfandel St,
December 13
Domestic Granger Ave,
Mabton Police
December 8
Alarm Business Main St; Mabton
Animal Problem 6Th/7Th Ave
Agency Assist 6Th Ave
December 9
Suspicious Circ Duffy Rd,
December 10
Animal Problem 6Th Ave & Adams St
Alarm Business Main St
December 13
Dui W Wine Country Rd & N
Accident Hitrun Rainier Dr
Yakima County Sheriff
December 13
Suspicious Circ Lester Rd, Sunnyside
Agency Assist Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunnyside
GRANDVIEW POLICE
December 8
Citizen Assist BUTTERNUT RD, GRANDVIEW
Agency Assist GRIFFIN RD
Burglary W WINE COUNTRY RD
Information E 4TH ST
Burglary CHERRY LN
Accident No Inj E WINE COUNTRY RD
Suicidal Person S EUCLID RD; QUAIL RUN
Agency Assist E FRANKLIN AVE,
Animal Problem CEDAR ST
Accident Injury OLD PROSSER RD
Mal Mischief GRANDRIDGE RD
Accident Hitrun WILSON HWY & W WINE COUNTR
Traffic Hazard E WINE COUNTRY RD & MCCREA
Traffic Stop E WINE COUNTRY RD & DIVISION
Suspicious Circ WESTRIDGE DR & WYANT WAY
December 9
Suspicious Circ KLOCK RD & CONESTOGA WAY
December 10
Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CLO
Animal Problem E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV INA
Domestic NICKA RD; C201, GRANDVIEW, CGV CLO
Animal Problem BLK S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW INA
Theft CHERRY LN
Suspicious Circ W 4TH ST,
Traffic Hazard W WINE COUNTRY RD & HIGGIN
Threats AVENUE H, GRANDVIEW
Noise Complaint GRANDRIDGE RD;
Traffic Hazard BLK E WINE COUNTRY RD
Traffic Stop BLK NICKA RD,
Domestic E 2ND ST
Suspicious Circ FIR ST
Unsecure Premis FIR ST
Suspicious Circ S EUCLID RD
Suspicious Circ POWELL ST & ROCKY FORD RD
Mal Mischief BLK DOUGLAS ST;
Agency Assist BLK N EUCLID RD,
Atmt To Locate BLK WASHINGTON ST
December 11
Suspicious Circ E 4TH ST,
Unsecure Premis W 5TH ST
December 12
Suspicious Circ BLK GRANDRIDGE RD, GRANDVI CGV INA
20V6061 07:38:50 12/12/20 Suspicious Circ BLK CEDAR ST,
Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD;
Animal Problem OPAL AVE & N 3RD ST
Animal Problem N 3RD ST & OPAL AVE
Animal Problem BLK AVENUE H,
Animal Problem W 4TH ST,
Noise Complaint LARSON ST,
Alarm Resident FORSELL RD,
Agency Assist LEMLEY RD;
Suspicious Circ DIVISION ST & E
Traffic Stop W 5TH ST
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
December 8
Alarm Resident CLARK RD, WAPATO
Mal Mischief ARMS RD, OUTLOOK,
Suspicious Circ VAN BELLE RD, GRANGER
Traffic Hazard VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE
Accident Injury OLD PROSSER RD; GRANGER
Animal Problem VALLEYVIEW RD, ZILLAH
Alarm Business GILBERT RD, ZILLAH
Animal Problem YAKIMA VALLEY & TEAR RD
Alarm Business FORDYCE RD, OUTLOOK,
Welfare Check B ST, OUTLOOK,
December 9
Alarm Resident EMERALD RD, GRANGER
Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
December 10
Abandoned Vehic RAY RD, SUNNYSIDE
Shots Fired THORP RD; MOXEE
Suspicious Circ PRICE LN, OUTLOOK
Accident Hitrun SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, MABTON
Information EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE
Abandoned Vehic CHASE RD & MOUNTAINVIEW RD
Theft EMERSON RD, ZILLAH
Animal Problem N BONAIR RD, ZILLAH
Mental Subject FORDYCE RD, OUTLOOK
Livestock Incid MORROW LN, ZILLAH
Suspicious Circ MORSE RD, SUNNYSIDE
Citizen Assist WASHOUT RD;, SUNNYSIDE.
DECEMBER 11
Information GILBERT RD, ZILLAH
December 12
Citizen Assist HORNBY RD; GRANDVIEW
Shots Fired BUS RD, MABTON
Citizen Dispute WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE
Theft-Vehicle D ST, OUTLOOK
Welfare Check B ST, OUTLOOK
Shots Fired 1ST AVE, OUTLOOK,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.