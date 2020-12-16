Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

November 17

Mitigation with Summons

Fabricio R. Baldavinos, dob: 1/19/04; charges: no valid operator license with valid id fined $100; altered/make plates illegal/ obscured, dismissed.

Arraignment

Ricardo Jesus Orea, dob: 3/33/93; Assault 4th degree. obstructing law enforcement officer; Bench warrant, $2,500 bail.

Pre-trial Conference

Ignacio DeLaMora, dob: 2/12/91; charges: operating vehicle without ignition interlock, dismissed; flip license plate violations/false registration violation, pled guilty, found guilty, sentenced 364/364 days.

Louis Ramon Garcia, dob: 2/8/63; charges: theft, third degree. Bench warrant. $2,500 bail.

Probation Hearing

Ignacio DeLaMora, dob: 2/12/91; Charge: DUI, Entered a guilty plea. Sentenced 364/177 days.

Judge Steven Michels

November 18

Pre-trial Conference

Rafael Brambila, dob: 10/4/91; charge DUI, guilty plea. Sentenced 364/364 days.

Mitigation with Summons

Rafael Brambila, dob: 10/4/91; charge: improper lane usage; committed. Fine $100.

Judge Steven Michels

November 19

Pre-trial Conference

Bobby Bazen, dob: 8/26/82; dismissed; false statement to public servant, guilty, sentenced 364/344. Reckless burning, second degree, dismissed.

Bobby Bazen, dob: 8/26/82; Charge: reckless burning, second degree, guilty plea, sentenced 364/344.

Gary Lester Burton, dob: 5/3/83; charges: disorderly conduct, guilty plea, sentenced 90/60 days; criminal trespass, first degree, dismissed.

Gary Lester Burton, dob: 5/3/83; charge: criminal trespass , second degree. guilty plea, sentenced 90/60days

Arturo Flores Rodriguez, dob: 3/7/80; charge: disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Annastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87; charges: criminal trespass, second degree, dismissed. Criminal trespass, second degree, theft, 3rd degree, dismissed.

Judge Steven Michels

December 1

Arraignments

Jose Alberto Bautista dob:6/5/90; charge: assault 4th degree, FTA, Summons.

Larry Gene Call, dob: 12/12/63; charge: DUI, FTA, Summons

Sunnyside Police

December 8

Mal Mischief E Allen Rd,

Fraud E Franklin Ave;

Public Service Sunnyside Fire Department

Theft-Vehicle E Yakima Valley Hwy

Domestic N 4Th St

Welfare Check Pear Ln,

Theft E Yakima Valley Hwy

Traffic Hazard S 7Th St

Citizen Assist Darrin Ct

Welfare Check S 16Th St;

Fraud S 7Th St

Transport N Front St

Court Order Ser E Lincoln Ave

Court Order Ser E Lincoln Ave;

Trespassing Ravine Dr

Welfare Check Saul Rd

Parking Problem W Madison Ave

Parking Problem W Madison Ave

Information E Lincoln Ave & S 1St St

Welfare Check I 82 & Midvale Rd

Suspicious Circ E Lincoln Ave

Domestic E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside, Ssc4 Act

Mal Mischief Grant Ave

Assault Ravine Dr

Parking Problem Ida Belle Ln,

Parking Problem Ida Belle Ln

Parking Problem Ida Belle Ln

December 9

Suspicious Circ E Lincoln Ave

Traffic Offense S 9Th St,

Welfare Check W Grandview Ave,

Suspicious Circ S 9Th St

December 10

Record Stolen Yakima Valley Hwy

Theft E Lincoln Ave

Court Order Ser S 15Th St,

Animal Problem W Lincoln Ave,

Transport N Front St; Yakima County

Citizen Assist S 6Th St

Domestic Yakima Valley Hwy;

Citizen Assist S 5Th St

Citizen Assist E Allen Rd

Theft-Vehicle E Lincoln Ave

Citizen Assist W South Hill Rd

Transport N Front St; Yakima

Citizen Assist E Allen Rd

Suspicious Circ E North Ave;

Citizen Assist Ida Belle Ln

Assault S 12Th St

Suspicious Circ Parkland Dr

December 11

Civil Matter Outlook Rd

Traffic Stop E Lincoln Ave

Juvenile Probm Tacoma Ave;

Suspicious Circ E Edison Ave

December 12

Citizen Assist E Yakima Valley Hwy

Mal Mischief S 9Th St

Burglary S 11Th St;

Theft E Yakima Valley Hwy;

Traffic Hazard S 5Th St & E Edison Ave

Suspicious Circ Harrison Ave,

Alarm Business S 6Th St

Citizen Assist Homer St;

Citizen Assist S 9Th St

Citizen Assist E Yakima Valley Hwy

Information E Edison Ave,

Suspicious Circ E Lincoln Ave;

Agency Assist Homer St

Information Blk S 9Th St

Domestic W South Hill Rd

Welfare Check E Yakima Valley Hwy

Traffic Offense Blk Outlook Rd,

Traffic Stop S 6Th St,

December 13

Warrant Service S 13Th St,

Welfare Check N 10Th St,

Agency Assist Sunnyside Mabton Rd

Granger Police

December 8

Suspicious Circ Blk Guzman Ave

Information Main St

December 9

Alarm Business 1St Ave

Alarm Business Bailey Ave

December 10

Domestic W A St

Animal Problem E Ave

December 11

Alarm Resident 4Th Ave

Overdose Bailey Ave

December 12

Animal Problem Zinfandel St,

December 13

Domestic Granger Ave,

Mabton Police

December 8

Alarm Business Main St; Mabton

Animal Problem 6Th/7Th Ave

Agency Assist 6Th Ave

December 9

Suspicious Circ Duffy Rd,

December 10

Animal Problem 6Th Ave & Adams St

Alarm Business Main St

December 13

Dui W Wine Country Rd & N

Accident Hitrun Rainier Dr

Yakima County Sheriff

December 13

Suspicious Circ Lester Rd, Sunnyside

Agency Assist Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunnyside

GRANDVIEW POLICE

December 8

Citizen Assist BUTTERNUT RD, GRANDVIEW

Agency Assist GRIFFIN RD

Burglary W WINE COUNTRY RD

Information E 4TH ST

Burglary CHERRY LN

Accident No Inj E WINE COUNTRY RD

Suicidal Person S EUCLID RD; QUAIL RUN

Agency Assist E FRANKLIN AVE,

Animal Problem CEDAR ST

Accident Injury OLD PROSSER RD

Mal Mischief GRANDRIDGE RD

Accident Hitrun WILSON HWY & W WINE COUNTR

Traffic Hazard E WINE COUNTRY RD & MCCREA

Traffic Stop E WINE COUNTRY RD & DIVISION

Suspicious Circ WESTRIDGE DR & WYANT WAY

December 9

Suspicious Circ KLOCK RD & CONESTOGA WAY

December 10

Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CLO

Animal Problem E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRANDVI CGV INA

Domestic NICKA RD; C201, GRANDVIEW, CGV CLO

Animal Problem BLK S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW INA

Theft CHERRY LN

Suspicious Circ W 4TH ST,

Traffic Hazard W WINE COUNTRY RD & HIGGIN

Threats AVENUE H, GRANDVIEW

Noise Complaint GRANDRIDGE RD;

Traffic Hazard BLK E WINE COUNTRY RD

Traffic Stop BLK NICKA RD,

Domestic E 2ND ST

Suspicious Circ FIR ST

Unsecure Premis FIR ST

Suspicious Circ S EUCLID RD

Suspicious Circ POWELL ST & ROCKY FORD RD

Mal Mischief BLK DOUGLAS ST;

Agency Assist BLK N EUCLID RD,

Atmt To Locate BLK WASHINGTON ST

December 11

Suspicious Circ E 4TH ST,

Unsecure Premis W 5TH ST

December 12

Suspicious Circ BLK GRANDRIDGE RD, GRANDVI CGV INA

20V6061 07:38:50 12/12/20 Suspicious Circ BLK CEDAR ST,

Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD;

Animal Problem OPAL AVE & N 3RD ST

Animal Problem N 3RD ST & OPAL AVE

Animal Problem BLK AVENUE H,

Animal Problem W 4TH ST,

Noise Complaint LARSON ST,

Alarm Resident FORSELL RD,

Agency Assist LEMLEY RD;

Suspicious Circ DIVISION ST & E

Traffic Stop W 5TH ST

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

December 8

Alarm Resident CLARK RD, WAPATO

Mal Mischief ARMS RD, OUTLOOK,

Suspicious Circ VAN BELLE RD, GRANGER

Traffic Hazard VAN BELLE RD, SUNNYSIDE

Accident Injury OLD PROSSER RD; GRANGER

Animal Problem VALLEYVIEW RD, ZILLAH

Alarm Business GILBERT RD, ZILLAH

Animal Problem YAKIMA VALLEY & TEAR RD

Alarm Business FORDYCE RD, OUTLOOK,

Welfare Check B ST, OUTLOOK,

December 9

Alarm Resident EMERALD RD, GRANGER

Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

December 10

Abandoned Vehic RAY RD, SUNNYSIDE

Shots Fired THORP RD; MOXEE

Suspicious Circ PRICE LN, OUTLOOK

Accident Hitrun SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, MABTON

Information EMERALD RD, SUNNYSIDE

Abandoned Vehic CHASE RD & MOUNTAINVIEW RD

Theft EMERSON RD, ZILLAH

Animal Problem N BONAIR RD, ZILLAH

Mental Subject FORDYCE RD, OUTLOOK

Livestock Incid MORROW LN, ZILLAH

Suspicious Circ MORSE RD, SUNNYSIDE

Citizen Assist WASHOUT RD;, SUNNYSIDE.

DECEMBER 11

Information GILBERT RD, ZILLAH

December 12

Citizen Assist HORNBY RD; GRANDVIEW

Shots Fired BUS RD, MABTON

Citizen Dispute WASHOUT RD, SUNNYSIDE

Theft-Vehicle D ST, OUTLOOK

Welfare Check B ST, OUTLOOK

Shots Fired 1ST AVE, OUTLOOK,

