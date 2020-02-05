Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
January 7, 2020
Mitigation Hearings
Chanel Bravo, dob: 07/19/02; no valid operator’s license with valid ID, speeding in a school zone, 1-5 miles over speed limit. Fined $200 for per charge.
Margarita Obregon Salas, dob: 01/24/75; no valid operator’s licenses with valid ID. Amended penalty to $200 fine.
Maximiano Ramos Herrera, dob: 03/03 95; dangerous dog off premises, first-degree. Amended penalty to $200 fine.
Salaman Vilcapoma, dob: 05/07/95; operating motor vehicle without insurance. No valid operator license with valid ID. Amended penalty amended to $200.
Candelario Gutierrez Cruz, dob; 11/29/93; speeding 13 mph over limit (40 or under.) Pled not guilty. Appointed attorney.
Yolanda Fuentes Mendoza, dob: 11/06/66; mailed to stop/yield at intersection. Pled not guilty. Attorney appointed.
Shelly Lynn Miles, dob: 09/03/65; operating motor vehicle without insurance, failed to appear. Committed. failed to appear. Bench warrant, $2,500
Arthur Andrew Jr. Perez, dob: 10/09/54; defective tail lamps. Failed to appear.
Eduardo Perez, dob: 02/18/65; failure to renew expired registration within 2 months. Failed to appear. Committed,
Joseph Michael Querin, dob: 01/17/54;operating motor vehicle without insurance. Failed to appear. Bench warrant committed.
Victor M. Romero Navarro, dob: 07/13/87; vehicle plate not valid/improper attachment. Probable cause. Appointed attorney.
Mariano Teratol Gomez, dob: 01/23/97: operating motor vehicle without insurance. Failure to renew expired registering within two months. Failed to appear.
Arraignments
Nicholas Amos Peters, dob: 01/23/89; criminal trespass, second degree, obstructing law enforcement officer. Warrant $2500.
Victor M. Romero Navarro, dob: 07/13/87; driving while license suspended. third degree.
Katherine Ardith Albert, dob: 01/18/88; theft third degree. Failed to Appear, Warrant issued.
Pedro Almaguer, dob: 11/15/94; theft third degree. Failed to appear.
Jeri Kristina Anderson, dob: 05/13/69; theft, third degree, amended to theft, second degree, sentenced 364 days, fine $5,000, pled not guilty, attorney appointed.
Efrain Eduardo Andrade, dob: 11/04/94; driving while license suspended. second degree. pled not guilty, attorney appointed. Operating motor vehicle without insurance, amended penalty to $250.
Jackob Joe Baldonado, dob: 06/19/ 93; driving while license suspended, third degree. Failed to appear. Warrant issued
Jose Manuel Birrueta Acevedo, dob; 03/10/01; reckless driving. Failed to appear. Warrant issued $2,500 bail.
Juan Gabriel Carillo, dob: 09/27/80; criminal trespass, second degree. probable cause warrant, issued $1,000.
Jose Casas Araujo, dob:03/09/90; driving while license suspended , third degree. failed to appear, $2,00 bail warrant issued.
Jane Susana Castillo, dob: 01/19/94; allow unauthorized person to drive. Attorney appointed.
Luis Cisneros Jr., dob: 03/29/86; theft, third degree, Pled not guilty. Appointed attorney.
Rene Elias Cortez, dob: 03/17/29; driving while licenses suspended, third degree. amended to infraction, second degree. $200 penalty.
Francisco Cuevas Morfin, dob: 02/02/78; driving under influence. Failed to appear. Summons.
Daniel Diaz, dob: 05/29/88; no valid operator’s license without ID., failed to appear. Summons.
Candelario Esquivel Ortiz, dob: 02/02/98; assault, fourth degree. pled not guilty. Appointed attorney.
Alexandro Maciel Garcia, dob: 02/07/95; driving while license suspended, second degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock. Pled not guilty. Appointed attorney.
Justin James Gibson, dob: 04/06/89; no contact /protection order violation. Pled not guilty, attorney appointed in custody, bail $2,500.
Alisha Monica Gonzalez, dob: 04/28/99; obstructing law enforcement officer, pled not guilty, attorney appointed.
Philip Gene Heckathorn, dob: 09/03/78; theft, third degree. failed to appear. Bench warrant, $2,000.
Yesenia Suarez Hernandez, dob: 01/30/93; driving while license suspended, third degree. Pled guilty, appointed attorney.
Adam Dee Hoptowit, dob: 04/24/93; resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement officer, Failed to appear. Warrant issued.
Jennifer Lee Jetke, dob: 05/14/89; theft third degree, pled not guilty. Appointed attorney.
Ivan O. Jimenez, dob: 04/29/92; no valid operator’s license without ID. Amended to second degree, fined $550.
Jesse Ray Lucei, dob: 04/29/98; drugs/drug paraphernalia/prohibited acts. Obstructing law enforcement officer. Failed to appear. Bench warrant issued.
Maurillo Martinez, dob: 02/20/56; four counts of assault fourth degree. Pled not guilty, attorney appointed.
Shelly Lynn Miles, dob: 09/03/65; no valid operator’s license without ID; failed to appear. Bench warrant, $2,500
Tara Lois Miller, dob: 08/06/82; theft, third degree. failed to appear. Bench warrant $2,5000.
Tarcicio Morales-Mendez, dob: 11/12/55; no valid operator
license without ID. Amended to infraction. Fined $550.
Arthur Andrew Jr. Perez, dob: 10/09/54; driving while license suspended. third degree. failed to appear. Bench warrant, $1,500.
Eduardo Perez, dob: 02/18/65; failure to transfer title within 45 days, amended to infraction. Failed to appear.
Sergio Cienfuegos Perez, dob: 09/03/81; driving while license suspended, third degree. failed to appear. Bench warrant $1,500.
Raymond Jay Price, dob: 05/01/63; fighting in public. Bench warrant $1,000.
Joseph Michael Querin, dob: 01/17/54; driving while license suspended, failure to appear. Bench warrant $1,000.
Angel Revuela, dob: 02/28/96; driving while license suspended. third degree. Failed to appear. Bench warrant, $1,000. Operating without headlights when required. Committed.
Bernal Nelson Thomas, dob: 05/17/73; malicious mischief, third degree. Failed to appear. Bench warrant. $1,000.
Gina Marie Tynan, dob: 09/03/76; theft, third degree. Failed to appear. Bench warrant, $1,5000.
Gabriel Peter Veliz, dob: 03/23/00; theft, third degree. Failed to appear. Bench warrant, $1,500.
Pre-trial Conference
Anna Yasmin Meraz, dob: 05/18/95; driving while license suspended, third degree, amended to infraction. Fined $330.
Julia Ann Beavert, dob: 05/24/90; theft third degree. Bench warrant , $2,500.
Gabriela Sara Candido, dob: 02/10/90; resisting arrest, false statement to public servant, Bench warrant, $2,500.
Veronica Isabel Espana, dob; 12/21/84; two counts of reckless endangerment. Bench warrant, $1,000.
Ruben Jr. II Roman, dob: 03/312/ 95; driving while license suspended, third degree. Bench warrant $2,500.
Job Eli Garcia, dob: 07/03/89; driving under influence. Amended to reckless driving Guilty plea. Fined $550 plus fees.
Juan Carlos Garcia, dob: 10/07/85; driving while licens suspended, third degree. Summons issued.
Rosa Maria Garza, dob: 08/25/93; assault, fourth degree. Fined $500.
Laura Gutierrez, Espana, dob: 11/21/78; theft third degree. Six- month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Ruben Jr. II Roman, dob: 03/12/95; driving license suspended, third degree. Bench warrant, $7,500.
Francisco Nata Aguilar Gonzalez, dob: 06/16/98; hit and run, unattended vehicle, found guilty. Revoked. Physical control , dismissed. Transferred to Yakima County District Court.
George Wayne Brooks, dob: 10/26/72; theft , third degree. dismissed.
Shannon Michele Jones, dob: 08/14/77; theft, third degree. Dismissed.
