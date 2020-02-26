SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
February 18
Heather S. Misikin, dob: 09/21/94, Union Gap; third-degree theft, distance violation no contact protection.
Oscar Avalos-Rodriguez, dob: 05/08/94, Quincy; two counts forgery, Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
February 19
Jorge Lopez, dob: 03/02/99, Grandview; minor in possession consumption.
Dennis N. Almaral, dob: 11/05/99, Ellensburg; unattended vehicle hit-and-run, minor driving under the influence, third-degree driving with license suspended.
Rafael M. Medina, dob: 12/15/71, Sunnyside; resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespass, willful interference with health care facility access.
Amber N. Rodriguez, dob: 12/07/93, Sunnyside; investigation.
Jose A. Soberanes Gomez, dob: 12/27/00, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
February 20
Erica H. Moreno, dob: 08/23/90, Zillah; third-degree theft.
February 21
Irene Guzman, dob: 03/21/67, Grandview; driving under the influence.
Juan C. Sosa, dob: 08/18/92, Outlook; driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock, first-degree driving with license suspended.
Christian A. Garcia-Carrasco, dob: 09/08/95, Sunnyside; reckless endangerment.
Jairo R. Cardenas, dob: 01/29/88, Sunnyside; fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence.
Daniel N. Cruz Gonzalez, dob: 08/17/98, Pasco; driving under the influence, attended hit-and-run.
February 22
Luis Barrios, Jr., dob: 10/16/78, Grandview; reckless driving, driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock, third-degree driving with license suspended.
Tad J. Collett, dob: 05/31/80, Sunnyside; violating domestic violence protection order.
Lacy M. Garza, dob: 03/07/88, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
February 23
Alex J. Delarosa Medina, dob: 01/06/98, Sunnyside; legend drug possession.
Tamra D. Garcia, dob: 10/13/85, Prosser; third-degree theft.
February 24
Juan M. Guerrero, dob: 07/20/00, Richland; second-degree driving with license suspended.
Santana A. Lopez, dob: 11/05/99, Sunnyside; eluding.
Jose M. Sanchez, dob: 08/29/80, Sunnyside; first-degree child molestation, first-degree rape of child.
Angeline E. Van Tuyl, dob: 04/28/95, Kennewick; obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Sheila A. Meshell, dob: 04/19/86, Grandview; first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft, knowingly making false statement.
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Troy Lee
Jan 8, 2020
Stipulated Order of Compliance
Geronimo Arceo Jr., dob: 09/23/91; malicious mischief, third degree physical damage. Dismissed.
Pre-trial Conference
Artemio Ortiz Romero, dob: 01/21/83; driving while license suspended, third degree, bench warrant, $1,000
Judge Steven Michels
Jan. 8, 2020
Pre-trial Conference
Rodney Charles Bright, dob: 06/07/66; false statement to public servant; pled guilty, sentenced 364 days/334 suspended.
Adriana Brito Castaneda, dob; 06/21/66; reckless driving, no valid operator’s licenses without ID. Amended to an infraction.
Rudy Lee Eyle, dob; 01/13/88; criminal trespass first degree. Pled guilty, sentenced to 364 days/334 suspended.
Antonio Silva Jr., dob: 08/10/84; threats to do harm, six months SOC; assault fourth degree, six-month SOC.
Stipulated Order of Compliance - Review
Elizabeth Bernice Jaramillo, dob: 12/08/00; malicious mischief, third degree. Bench warrant, $1,000 bond.
Lindel Eugene LaFollette, dob: 01/10/58; driving while license suspended, third degree. Bench warrant, $2,500 bond.
Francisco Javier Martinez, dob: 04/07/84; assault, fourth degree, trespass- third degree, tress pass – third degree. Bench warrant, $2,500 bond.
Anthony Martinez Ruiz, Jr., dob; 03/16/76; false statement to public servant. Bench warrant. $1,500 bond.
Adrian Michael Selam, dob: 909/25/79; hit and run, unattended vehicle. Bench warrant, $1,000 bond.
Shelby Ann Weaselhead, dob: 02/24/98; theft third degree. Pled guilty, sentenced 364 days/334 suspended.; resisting arrests. Dismissed.
Judge Steven Michels
Jan. 9, 2020
Pre-trial Conference
Leonel Cohetzaltitla, dob: 0724/88; malicious mischief, third degree physical damage; dismissed without prejudice, order of dismissal.
Lindsey Nichole Escamilla, dob: 04/25/01; theft- third degree. Failed to appear. Warrant issued. $2,500 bond.
Miguel Angel Estrada, dob; 10/29/97; driving while license suspended, third degree. failed to appear. Warrant issued, $2,500 bond.
Roma L. Francis, dob: 01/06/71; two counts of criminal trespass, second degree. Dismissed without prejudice.
Michael Garcia, dob: 09/12/75; driving license suspended, third degree. Failed to appear. Warrant issued $2,500/forfeit bail bond.
Cesar M. Herrera, dob; 04/17/99; false statement to public servant. . Stipulated Order of Compliance.
Adrian Santos Leos, dob; 10/10/87; violation of harassment /no contact order, set for trial .
Adrian Santos Leos, dob: 10/10/87; driving while licenses suspended, third degree, no operator’s licenses, second degree, , reduced to infraction.
Annastasia Rodriguez, dob; 11/19/87; criminal trespass- second degree. Entered a guilty plea.
Christopher Angel Roman, dob: 06/09/94; malicious mischief-third degree physical damage. Set for trial.
Ricardo Vasquez, dob: 06/16/89; driving while license suspended- third degree. failed to appear . summons issued.
Arraignment
Monica Salazar Mendoza, dob: 10/07/88; driving while license suspended second degree, theft third degree. Bench warrant with $4,100 bond.
Mitigation Hearing
Michael Garcia, dob; 09/12/75; no valid operator’s licenses with valid ID . defective taillights.
