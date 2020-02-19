SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
February 11
Robert Gutierrez, III, dob: 06/23/72, Sunnyside; two counts second-degree assault, harassment, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession of firearm.
Miguel A. Aguilar, dob: 08/28/94, Toppenish; forgery, second-degree identity theft, third-degree theft, use of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude, third-degree driving with license suspended, resisting arrest, possible controlled substance, second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, other agency hold.
Jorge L. Delaobarrera, dob: 11/05/97, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Jacob A. Pena, dob: 07/06/97, Mabton; Sunnyside Court commit.
Annastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Nicolas J. House, dob: 04/18/92, Transient, Yakima; third-degree theft, knowingly make false statement, other agency hold.
February 12
Evan J. Murray, dob: 01/22/84, Yakima; fourth-degree assault.
Eugene Campos Jr., dob: 08/29/61, Granger; Sunnyside Court commit.
Ryan L. Douglass, dob: 01/10/77, Grandview; Sunnyside Court commit.
February 13
Licinio A. Amezcua, dob: 07/04/69, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Kelly L. McLemore, dob: 10/23/85, Prosser; knowingly make false statement, drug paraphernalia violation.
Jesus Mata, dob: 09/03/92, Sunnyside; obstructing a law enforcement office.
Orlando X. Medina, Jr., dob: 05/13/95, Sunnyside; investigation.
Juan M. Rodriguez-Espinoza, dob: 02/15/01, Sunnyside; Minor in possession/ consumption.
February 14
Gabriela S. Candido, dob: 02/10/90, Sunnyside; second-degree assault.
Eric S. Martinez, dob: 03/07/00, Madera, California; minor driving under the influence.
Tarrance L. Yelder, dob: 03/11/86, Sunnyside; no contact protection/distance violation.
Felipe F .Dominguez Torrez, dob: 04/05/74, Grandview; Sunnyside Court commit.
February 15
Arturo Carranza, dob: 07/24/79, Sunnyside; unattended vehicle hit-and-run, driving under the influence.
February 16
Jackob J. Baldonado, dob: 06/19/93, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Moses C. Ramos, dob: 06/26/98, Sunnyside; driving under the influence, vehicular assault.
Ismael A. Zavala, Jr., dob: 01/21/00, Sunnyside; second-degree criminal trespass.
Ernesto D. Huerta, dob: 05/18/96, Yakima; investigation.
February 17
Erika G. Amaro, dob: 10/20/85, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Juan C. Sandoval, dob: 02/22/86, Sunnyside; violation of occupant license restriction, second-degree driving with license suspended, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespass.
Juan M. Rodriguez-Espinoza, dob: 02/15/01, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Sunnyside Fire
Feb. 11
Aid call to the 200 block of North Euclid Road.
Aid call to 1400 block of Scoon Road.
Aid call to 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to 900 block of Ida Belle Street.
Unauthorized burning in the 4000 Outlook Road
Aid call to the 1000 Wallace Way.
Aid call to 700 Otis Avenue.
Aid call to 1400 block of State Route 223.
Aid call in the 7600 block of Mathew Street.
Feb. 12
Aid call in the 800 block of South Fourth Street.
Aid call in the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.
Feb. 13
Aid call to the 600 block of Crescent Avenue.
Building fire in the 700 block of Bagley Drive.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Wallace Way.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 400 block of Nicka Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of Victoria Circle.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Feb. 14
Aid call to the 2700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 600 block of Scoon Road.
Aid call to the 7400 Sunnyside-Mabton Highway.
Aid call to the 130 block of Division Street.
Aid call to the 800 block of Stover Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of Bagley Drive.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive.
Aid call to the 1800 block of South First Avenue .
Feb. 15
Aid call to the 2200 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call the 20 0block of Walnut Lane.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of Victoria Circle.
Feb. 16
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 500 block of South Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.
Aid call to East Edison Avenue.
Aid call to the 300 block of Cedar Street.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to the 1200 block of North Forsell Road.
Aid call to the 700 block of West Grandview Avenue.
Aid call to the 100 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Feb. 17
Aid call to the 500 block of McClain Drive.
Aid call to the 4400 block of East Euclid Rad.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 800 block of Stover Road.
Aid call to the 1000 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call the 900 block of Hillcrest Road.
Aid call to the 800 block of West Grandview Avenue.
Aid call to the 2000 block of West Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of C Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of Deangela Drive,
Feb. 18
Aid call to the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.
Aid call to the 100 block of Deangela Drive.
