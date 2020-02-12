SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
JANUARY 28
Shawn K. McQueen, dob: 1/17/69, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Jacob A. Pena, dob: 07/06/97, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Augustine J. Avalos, dob: 05/22/76, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Deanna G. Harris, dob: 03/23/69, Mabton; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Jose M. Parra Contreras, dob: 01/03/85, Sunnyside; drug paraphernalia use, third-degree theft.
Mariela C. Ramirez-Sandoval, dob: 12/17/89, Sunnyside; driving under the influence, driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock, attended hit-and-run, unattended vehicle hit-and-run, third-degree driving with license suspended.
JANUARY 29
Ethan G. Nunez, dob: 09/16/01, Grandview; possession of Marijuana, minor in possession/consumption.
Daniel R. Fayard, dob: 03/07/82, Sunnyside; third-degree theft, fourth-degree criminal mistreatment.
Leonardo Gonzalez-Mendez, dob: 10/22/98, Sunnyside; third-degree theft, obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Isaias Avalos, dob: 03/13/91, Sunnyside; ignition interlock license violation, first-degree driving with suspended license.
Noe Avalos, dob: 06/04/94, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree driving with license suspended, violation of domestic violence protection order, third-degree malicious mischief.
Emmanuel T. Escobar, dob: 12/15/83, Grandview, possession of legend drug without prescription, false statement of public servant attempt.
Manuel James, Jr., dob: 08/20/93, Granger; obstructing a law enforcement office.
JANUARY 30
Dennis L. Johnson, dob: 09/23/70, Sunnyside; defy order to the leave premises.
Noe Guzman, Jr., dob: 05/03/95, Sunnyside; Sunnyside Court Commit.
JANUARY 31
Jorge L. Delaobarrera, dob: 11/05/97, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Faustino C. Cervantes, dob: 02/14/87, Prosser; driving under the influence.
Kyla M. Brumley, dob: 01/11/91, Prosser; first-degree criminal trespass.
Steven S. Baldonado, Jr., dob: 01/06/91, Sunnyside; second-degree criminal trespass.
Roel R. Rivera, dob: 07/03/89, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
February 1
Miguel A. Aguilar, dob: 08/28/94, Toppenish; Third-degree driving with license suspended, Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Joseph L. Elwell, Jr., dob: 04/15/71, Wapato; second-degree criminal trespass, indecent or lewd conduct.
Courtney N. Cortez, dob: 12/21/90, Granger; third-degree theft, use of drug paraphernalia.
Rafael M. Medina, dob: 12/15/71, Sunnyside; resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass, willful interference with health care facility access.
Fernando Rangel, dob: 09/19/01, Sunnyside; minor in possession/consumption.
February 2
Pedro B. Villalba, dob: 02/01/87, Grandview; obstructing a law enforcement office, disorderly conduct.
Valentin D. Sanchez, dob: 02/14/83, Kennewick; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Steven A. Garza, dob: 01/01/94, Grandview; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Pedro Bartolon Gonzalez, dob: 04/07/91, Sunnyside; driving under the influence, driving with no valid operating license without identification, attended hit-and-run.
February 3
Lidia L. Gonzales, dob: 03/12/94, Grandview; driving under the influence.
Angel M. Prieto, dob: 11/03/98, Grandview; Grandview court commit.
Rafael M. Medina, dob: 12/15/71, Sunnyside; resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass, willful interference with health care facility access.
James L. Larsen, dob: 01/09/75, Pendleton, OR; driving under the influence.
Luis A. Baldovinos, dob: 06/14/90, Ellensburg; third-degree driving with suspended license, driving without motor vehicle ignition interlock, first-degree robbery.
February 4
Angela F. Ranes, 06/16/76, Granger; Toppenish Police Department contract.
Jeoban Hernandez-Hernandez, dob: 07/26/90, Sunnyside; first-degree driving with license suspended.
February 5
Tacoda J. Rojas, dob: 10/20/95, Yakima; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Ethan G. Nunez, dob: 09/16/01, Grandview; Grandview Court commit.
Allen J. Mendenhall, dob: 05/30/89, Grandview; Grandview Court commit, Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
Imary M. Riojas, dob: 05/31/91, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
February 6
Daniel Diaz, dob: 05/29/88, Sunnyside; driving with no valid operating license, knowingly make false statement.
Miguel A. Aguilar, dob: 08/28/94, Toppenish; other agency hold, forgery, second-degree identity theft, third-degree theft, use of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude, third-degree driving with license suspended, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, second-degree theft, possession of stolen property.
Nicholas R. Villanueva, dob: 08/07/85, Granger; Sunnyside court commit.
Isaias Avalos, dob: 03/13/91, Sunnyside, third-degree driving with license suspended.
Francisco R. Gallardo, dob: 07/24/79, Sunnyside; forgery.
February 7
Eduardo S. Duarte, dob: 03/18/88, Prosser; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Juan Zuniga, dob: 10/14/91, Grandview; pretrial violation of harassment no contact order.
Roberto F. Martinez, Jr., dob: 12/11/63, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Bernal N. Thomas, dob: 05/17/73, Mabton; malicious mischief.
February 8
Sandra J. Rosales, dob: 12/29/81, Mabton; possession of stolen motor vehicle, financial fraud, second-degree possession of stolen property.
Crystal Trujillo, dob: 02/05/94, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Precious E. Gibson, dob: 01/19/00, Kennewick; false statement to a public servant attempt, third-degree theft.
February 9
Juan C. Sandoval, dob: 02/22/86, Sunnyside; violating occupant license restriction, resisting arrest, third-degree driving with license suspended, Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract, first-degree criminal trespass.
Angelica M. Morfin, dob: 02/15/75, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
February 10
Aaron A. Estrada-Gomez, dob: 02/27/01, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
JaimeEstrada, dob: 08/17/85, Grandview; driving under the influence.
Angelica E. Aguilar, dob: 07/02/91, Toppenish; third-degree theft.
Jennie S. Lara, dob: 12/10/90, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commit.
Joseph M. Doney, dob: 05/05/89, Sunnyside; obstructing a law enforcement office, first-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest.
Valeriano Zamora Reyes, dob: 06/14/69, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commit.
Sommer M. Goetschius, dob: 03/23/71, Yakima; third-degree theft.
Jose A. Gonzalez, dob: 03/19/81, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commit.
Sunnyside Fire
Feb. 7, 2020
Aid call to 405 H. Avenue.
Passenger vehicle fire at South 13th Street.
Feb. 8, 2020
Aid call to the 6100 Van Belle Road.
Aid call to the 400 block of South Ninth Street.
Gas leak reported in the 400 block of South Ninth Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of McClain Drive.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call the 300 block of Cedar Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of South Sixth Street.
Aid call to the 900 block of Hilcrest Road.
Feb. 9, 2020
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Aid call to 1500 block of Federal Way.
Aid call to the100 block of Columbia Avenue.
Aid call the Bridge Street.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries on North Ave.
Aid call in the 2000 West Fifth Street.
Aid call to the 300 block of Cedar Street.
Aid call to the 1400 block of Yakima Valley East Highway.
Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Feb. 10, 2020
Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 900 block of south Fourth Street.
Aid call to the 500 block of North Fourth Street.
Aid call to 132 Columbia Avenue.
Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.
Aid call to the 1400 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.
Aid call to the 2100 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Feb. 11, 2020
Aid call to 1300 block of Saul Road.
