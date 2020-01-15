SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
JANUARY 7
Sandra J. Rosales, dob: 12/29/81, Mabton; third-degree theft.
Jacob M. Miller, dob: 01/12/86, Yakima; third-degree driving with license suspended, attended hit-and-run.
Pedro Valencia, dob: 06/17/83, Sunnyside; Sunnyside Court commit.
Justin J. Gibson, dob: 04/06/89, Toppenish; violating domestic violence protection order.
Pedro Almaguer, dob: 1/15/94, Outlook; Sunnyside Court commit.
Angel V. Arias, dob: 05/19/99, Toppenish; Toppenish Police Department contract.
Antonio G. Manzo, dob: 08/09/84, Toppenish; Toppenish Police Department contract.
Camilia L. Jenkins, dob: 11/04/93, Union Gap; third-degree driving with license suspended.
JANUARY 8
Regina M. Palomarez, dob: 04/04/88, Mabton; second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief.
Crystal T. Cerda, dob: 09/16/94, Wapato; violating domestic violence protection order, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Maria P. Cantu, dob: 06/19/66, Sunnyside; failure to transfer title within 45 days, third-degree driving with license suspended.
Beatriz Carrillo, dob: 04/05/90, Sunnyside; investigation.
Francis L. Roma, dob: 01/06/71, Sunnyside; Sunnyside Court commit.
Brandi L. Gonzalez, dob: 03/29/77, Yakima; third-degree theft, third-degree possession of stolen property.
Karina A. Calderon, 12/05/94, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
JANUARY 9
Susen A. Gorst, dob: 01/29/88, Toppenish; Sunnyside Department of Corrections contract.
Peter D. Garcia, Jr., dob: 06/26/89, Toppenish; investigation.
Ulises Miron-Gomez, dob: 09/28/84, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree domestic violence, violating domestic violence protection order.
JANUARY 10
Luis R. Isiordia, Jr., dob: 03/29/90, Mabton; other agency hold.
Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jr., dob: 10/30/80, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Jose A. Ortiz, dob: 11/22/00, Sunnyside; third-degree malicious mischief physical damage.
Alvarez Montelongo, dob: 11/22/97, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
JANUARY 11
Jose F. Guillen, dob: 02/09/81, Grandview; other agency hold.
JANUARY 12
Luis D. Zepeda Ortega, dob: 04/18/93, Sunnyside; domestic violence harassment.
Bobby L. Ozuna, dob: 10/21/87, Prosser; first-degree and second-degree criminal trespass.
Grandview Police Department
1/7/2020, Information, Avenue H; 1/2, Grandview,
1/7/2020, Mal Mischief, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Ash St, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Parking Problem, Douglas St, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Victoria Cir, Grandvie
1/7/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Jessica Ct, Grandview,
1/7/2020, Parking Problem, Esperanza Dr, Grandview, W
1/7/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Highland Rd, Grandview
1/7/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Highland Rd, Grandview
1/7/2020, Parking Problem, Blk E 3Rd St, Grandview, W
1/7/2020, Agency Assist, Charvet Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Emr Medic, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Fraud, Division St, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/7/2020, Robbery, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St & Ave F, Grandvie
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, W 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Disorderly, Grandridge Rd; A2, Grandvi
1/7/2020, Welfare Check, Bethany Rd; Walmart Distri
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, Acoma Dr, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk Avenue E, Grandview, W
1/7/2020, Accident No Inj, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
1/8/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Washington St; 16, Grand
1/8/2020, Unsecure Premis, W 2Nd St; Grandview School
1/8/2020, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/8/2020, Traffic Hazard, Interstate 82 E, Grandview
1/8/2020, Agency Assist, W Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
1/8/2020, Drugs, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
1/8/2020, Agency Assist, Walnut Ln, Grandview, Wa
1/8/2020, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
1/8/2020, Alarm Resident, King St, Grandview, Wa
1/8/2020, Information, W 5Th St; B203, Grandview,
1/8/2020, Information, W 5Th St; B103, Grandview,
1/8/2020, Welfare Check, W 5Th St & Grandridge Rd,
1/9/2020, Traffic Hazard, Blk Birch St, Grandview, W
1/9/2020, Agency Assist, W King St, Grandview, Wa
1/9/2020, Information, W 2Nd St; Stokely Square,
1/9/2020, Agency Assist, S Euclid Rd; U:72, Grandvi
1/9/2020, Parking Problem, Hillcrest Rd & W 4Th St, G
1/9/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Pleasant Ave, Grandvie
1/9/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Pleasant Ave, Grandvie
1/9/2020, Information, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
1/9/2020, Information, W Wine Country Rd; Apple V
1/9/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Pleasant Ave, Grandvie
1/9/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Pleasant Ave, Grandvie
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Thomas
1/9/2020, Animal Problem, Armas Ct & N 5Th St, Grand
1/9/2020, Fraud, King St, Grandview, Wa
1/9/2020, Information, King St, Grandview, Wa
1/9/2020, Traffic Hazard, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
1/9/2020, Public Service, Birch St; Bethany Presbyte
1/9/2020, Overdose, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, Crescent Dr, Grandview, Wa
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Bonnieview Rd & Jackson
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, Fir St; Smith Elementary S
1/9/2020, Agency Assist, Higdon Rd; 29, Prosser, Wa
1/10/2020, Animal Noise, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
1/10/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
1/10/2020, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/10/2020, Animal Problem, Fir St; Smith Elementary S
1/10/2020, Lewd Conduct, W 2Nd St & Avenue G; Wests
1/10/2020, Animal Problem, Stassen Way, Grandview, Wa
1/10/2020, Mal Mischief, E Wine Country Rd; Thomas
1/10/2020, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
1/10/2020, Found Property, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
1/10/2020, Missing Person, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/10/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk S Euclid Rd, Grandview
1/10/2020, Atmt To Locate, Avenue H; Alley Crescent/W
1/10/2020, Animal Problem, Fir St; Smith Elementary S
1/10/2020, Welfare Check, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
1/10/2020, Agency Assist, Grandridge Rd; A2, Grandvi
1/10/2020, Traffic Hazard, Blk E 2Nd St, Grandview, W
1/10/2020, Welfare Check, Division St, Grandview, Wa
1/10/2020, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; La Esperanza; Al
1/10/2020, Citizen Assist, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark
1/10/2020, Alarm Resident, Rainier Dr, Grandview, Wa
1/10/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; Eu
1/10/2020, Mal Mischief, Blk Minor Ct, Grandview, W
1/10/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk S Euclid Rd, Grandview
1/10/2020, Traffic Stop, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
1/11/2020, Agency Assist, 75000/ I82;E, Grandview, W
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Dollar
1/11/2020, Atmt To Locate, E Wine Country Rd; Juans A
1/11/2020, Warrant Service, Bus Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/11/2020, Warrant Service, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
1/11/2020, Domestic, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/11/2020, Welfare Check, W Wine Country Rd; U:7, Gr
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, N Euclid Rd; Grandview Mar
1/11/2020, Atmt To Locate, N Euclid Rd; Grandview Mar
1/11/2020, Welfare Check, Jackson Dr, Grandview, Wa
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
1/11/2020, Wanted Person, N Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, Wolfe Ln, Grandview, Wa
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, Division St; Herbs Bar & G
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Dykstra Park; Eu
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/11/2020, Code Enforce, Apache Dr, Grandview, Wa
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk Avenue A, Grandview, W
1/12/2020, Dui, W 3Rd St & Ave F, Grandvie
1/12/2020, Alarm Resident, Appleway Rd; Aztec Heating
1/12/2020, Warrant Service, Ave F & W 3Rd St, Grandvie
1/12/2020, Burglary, N Forsell Rd, Grandview, W
1/12/2020, Mal Mischief, Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie
1/12/2020, Domestic, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, Ave E & W 3Rd St, Grandvie
1/12/2020, Dui, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
1/12/2020, Accident No Inj, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
1/12/2020, Traffic Hazard, N Euclid Rd; Grandview Mar
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk E 4Th St; Field Behind
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/12/2020, Court Order Vio, E Wine Country Rd; Dollar
1/12/2020, Domestic, Avenue D, Grandview, Wa
1/12/2020, Alarm Business, W Main St; Dq, Grandview,
1/12/2020, Juvenile Probm, Munson Ln, Grandview, Wa
1/13/2020, Suspicious Circ, W Main St; Grandview Dairy
1/13/2020, Unsecure Premis, W Main St; Grandview Dairy
1/13/2020, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
1/13/2020, Suspicious Circ, Orielys, Grandview, Wa
1/13/2020, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
1/13/2020, Animal Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
1/13/2020, Animal Problem, Miller Ln, Grandview, Wa
1/13/2020, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
1/13/2020, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/13/2020, Parking Problem, W 2Nd St; Mcclure Elementa
1/13/2020, Traffic Hazard, Higgins Way & W Wine Count
1/13/2020, Traffic Hazard, E Stover Rd & Woodall Rd,
1/13/2020, Accident Unknow, E I 82; Mp73 E, Grandview,
1/13/2020, Shots Fired, Avenue D, Grandview, Wa
1/13/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk Division St, Grandview
1/13/2020, Dui, W 5Th St & Division St, Gr
1/13/2020, Animal Noise, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
1/13/2020, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/14/2020, Accident Injury, Interstate 82 W; U:443, Gr
1/14/2020, Mal Mischief, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
1/14/2020, Mal Mischief, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
1/14/2020, Mal Mischief, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
1/14/2020, Mal Mischief, Hillcrest Rd, Grandview, W
1/14/2020, Mal Mischief, Hickory Rd, Grandview, Wa
Granger Police Department
1/7/2020, Traffic Stop, Sr 223 & Connie Rd, Toppen
1/7/2020, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp59 E, Granger, W
1/8/2020, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Granger Middle
1/8/2020, Suspicious Circ, 4Th St, Granger, Wa
1/8/2020, Information, Bailey Ave; Granger Middle
1/8/2020, Information, West Blvd N, Granger, Wa
1/8/2020, Suspicious Circ, E B St, Granger, Wa
1/9/2020, Accident No Inj, Bailey Ave; Granger Travel
1/9/2020, Citizen Assist, Main St; Granger Medical C
1/10/2020, Alarm Resident, Zinfandel St, Granger, Wa
1/10/2020, Agency Assist, La Pierre Rd #5; Pheasanth
1/11/2020, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Granger
1/11/2020, Threats, W A St, Granger, Wa
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, E St, Granger, Wa
1/12/2020, Parking Problem, La Pierre Rd, Granger, Wa
1/12/2020, Alarm Business, Mentzer Ave E; Granger Hig
1/13/2020, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave; Roosevelt Elem
1/13/2020, Suspicious Circ, West Blvd N, Granger, Wa
1/13/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
1/13/2020, Court Order Vio, Durham Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/13/2020, Trespassing, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
Mabton Police Department
1/10/2020, Trespassing, South St, Mabton,
Prosser Police Department
1/3/2020, Fireworks, 1800 Block Of Wine Country Road
1/3/2020, Animal Complaint , 400 Block Of Wine Country Road
1/3/2020, Traffic Stop , North Gap Road And I82
1/4/2020, Suspicious Vehicle , Luther Ln.
1/4/2020, Assault In Progress , 2000 Block Of Miller Ave.
1/4/2020, Fraud, Cottage Market
1/4/2020, Suspicious Person, Yakima Ave. And 4Th Street
1/4/2020, Animal Complaint , 100 Block Of Old Inland Empire Hwy.
1/4/2020, Agency Assist, Interstate 82
1/5/2020, Suspicious Circumstances , 200 Block Of Evans Ave.
1/5/2020, Disturbance , 400 Block Of Petra Ave.
1/5/2020, Fraud, Merlot Drive
1/5/2020, Threats, Unknown
1/6/2020, Agency Assist, Unknown
1/6/2020, Malicious Mischief , Wine Country Road
1/6/2020, Agency Assist, 6Th Street And Wine Country Road
1/6/2020, Lobby Assist , Witkopff Loop
1/6/2020, Warrant, 700 Block Of Wine Country Road
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circumstances , Wine Country Road
1/7/2020, Welfare Check , 200 Block Of Old Inland Empire Hwy.
1/8/2020, Animal Abuse Complaint , Wine Country Road
1/8/2020, Disturbance , Prosser Ave.
1/8/2020, Information, 900 Block Of Alexander Ct.
1/8/2020, Found Property , 1400 Block Of Patterson Road
1/8/2020, Suspicious Person , Main Street And Yakima Ave.
1/8/2020, Lobby Contact, Meade Ave.
1/8/2020, Non-Injury Accident , Wine Country Road And Chardonnay Ave.
1/9/2020, Warrant, Wine Country Road
1/9/2020, Malicious Mischief , 300 Block Of Nunn Road
1/9/2020, Welfare Check , Sr22 And Market Street
1/9/2020, Suspicious Vehicle , 200 Block Of Evans Ave.
1/9/2020, Agency Assist Homicide , Higdon Road
Sunnyside Police Department
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, Parkland Dr; 73, Sunnyside
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/7/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/7/2020, Theft, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St & Blaine Ave, Su
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Edison Ave, Sunnysid
1/7/2020, Harassment, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, Rouse Rd #9; Northstar Mob
1/7/2020, Code Enforce, Port & Duffy, Sunnyside, W
1/7/2020, Citizen Assist, S Mclean Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/7/2020, Traffic Hazard, Stackhouse St & E Edison A
1/7/2020, Welfare Check, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, Nw Crescent Ave & Swan Rd,
1/7/2020, Information, I-82 & Exit 63, Sunnyside,
1/7/2020, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/7/2020, Disorderly, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, E Warehouse Ave; Gonzalez
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, E Gregory Ave; Sears Roebu
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Buena Vista Ave, Sunnysi
1/7/2020, Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/7/2020, Code Enforce, Thill Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/7/2020, Court Order Vio, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St & South St, Sunn
1/7/2020, Agency Assist, Rouse Rd #11; Northstar Mo
1/7/2020, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Mi
1/7/2020, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
1/7/2020, Theft, E Edison Ave; Oreilly Auto
1/7/2020, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/7/2020, Alarm Resident, W Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
1/7/2020, Utility Problem, N 16Th St; Epic Early Lear
1/7/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
1/7/2020, Civil Matter, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/7/2020, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/7/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/7/2020, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
1/7/2020, Welfare Check, Federal Way #77, Sunnyside
1/7/2020, Parking Problem, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, Riverside Ter, Sunnyside,
1/7/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/7/2020, Welfare Check, Apple Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
1/7/2020, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Moren
1/7/2020, Suspicious Circ, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/7/2020, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Mende
1/8/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/8/2020, Traffic Hazard D, Ayton Dr, Sunnyside, Wa S
1/8/2020, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St & E Jackson Ave,
1/8/2020, Transport, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
1/8/2020, Code Enforce, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/8/2020, Warrant Service, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/8/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/8/2020, Suspicious Circ, Ida Belle Ln #D108, Sunnys
1/8/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/8/2020, Animal Problem, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/8/2020, Burglary, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/8/2020, Welfare Check, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
1/8/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/8/2020, Atmt To Locate, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/8/2020, Warrant Service, S 6Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
1/8/2020, Fraud, S 13Th St; B5, Sunnyside,
1/8/2020, Citizen Assist, S 1St St; Sunnyside Commun
1/8/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/8/2020, Traffic Hazard, Beckner/ Rouse Rd, Sunnysi
1/8/2020, Accident Hitrun, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Taco
1/8/2020, Sex Crime, Saul Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/8/2020, Domestic, S 6Th St; 6Th, Sunnyside,
1/8/2020, Suspicious Circ, Riverside Ter, Sunnyside,
1/8/2020, Traffic Offense, Roosevelt Ct & S 13Th St,
1/8/2020, Traffic Offense, Blk W Edison Ave, Sunnysi
1/9/2020, Unwanted Guest, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 16Th St; Sunnyside Presb
1/9/2020, Theft-Vehicle, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/9/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Ida Belle Ln #124, Sunnysi
1/9/2020, Transport, W 5Th Ave; Kittitas County
1/9/2020, Animal Problem, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/9/2020, Animal Problem, S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,
1/9/2020, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/9/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/9/2020, Warrant Service, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/9/2020, Code Enforce, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/9/2020, Code Enforce, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/9/2020, Alarm Resident, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/9/2020, Animal Problem, S 1St St & S Hill, Sunnysi
1/9/2020, Code Enforce, Skyline Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
1/9/2020, Accident Unknow, S 1St & Spauling, Sunnysid
1/9/2020, Animal Problem, Parkland Dr; Unit 14, Sunn
1/9/2020, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/9/2020, Mal Mischief, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/9/2020, Traffic Stop, E Lincoln Ave; Blk, Sunnys
1/9/2020, Assault, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/9/2020, Accident Hitrun, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Sunny Mart Carwa
1/9/2020, Agency Assist, Waneta Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 4Th St & Grant Ave, Sunn
1/10/2020, Agency Assist, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/10/2020, Citizen Assist, I 82 Off-Ramp Eb Exit 63;
1/10/2020, Unwanted Guest, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
1/10/2020, Mal Mischief, Weatherwax St, Sunnyside,
1/10/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Hamilton Dr, Sunnyside,
1/10/2020, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy & Dekker
1/10/2020, Theft-Vehicle, S 15Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/10/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/10/2020, Accident No Inj, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/10/2020, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/10/2020, Traffic Offense, Saul Rd & E Lincoln Ave, S
1/10/2020, Fraud, Yakima Valley Hwy; Lower V
1/10/2020, Assault, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/10/2020, Abandoned Vehic, North Ave; Blk, Sunnyside,
1/10/2020, Fraud, W Maple Ave; 81, Sunnyside
1/10/2020, Traffic Offense, Waneta Rd & Allen Rd, Sunn
1/10/2020, Domestic, E South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
1/10/2020, Mal Mischief, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/10/2020, Animal Problem, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/10/2020, Animal Problem, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/10/2020, Suspicious Circ, Riverside; Near Water Towe
1/10/2020, Animal Problem, Harrison Ave; Country Lane
1/10/2020, Public Service, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/10/2020, Citizen Assist, Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
1/10/2020, Accident No Inj, Pear Ln & Bountiful Ave, S
1/10/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/10/2020, Accident No Inj, E Edison Ave & Sr 241, Sun
1/10/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/10/2020, Accident No Inj, S 8Th St & E Edison Ave, S
1/10/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/10/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/10/2020, Alarm Resident, Ridgeway Loop, Sunnyside,
1/10/2020, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/10/2020, Suspicious Circ, Terry St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/10/2020, Accident No Inj, E Yakima Valley Hwy & N 6T
1/10/2020, Dui, Harrison Ave & S 16Th St,
1/10/2020, Noise Complaint, Federal Way; Community Bui
1/10/2020, Traffic Hazard, Fairview Ave & Cemetery Rd
1/10/2020, Shots Fired, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/10/2020, Shots Fired, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/10/2020, Fireworks, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/10/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
1/10/2020, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; Commercial Tire;
1/11/2020, Mal Mischief, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Alley, Sunny
1/11/2020, Code Enforce, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
1/11/2020, Theft, Yakima Valley Hwy; La Foga
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, Reeves Way #T; T, Sunnysid
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, Upland Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
1/11/2020, Animal Problem, S 1St St & E Zillah Ave, S
1/11/2020, Mal Mischief, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/11/2020, Animal Problem, S 6Th St & Newhouse Ave, S
1/11/2020, Accident Injury, W Edison Ave; U:32, Sunnys
1/11/2020, Citizen Dispute, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/11/2020, Assault, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/11/2020, Domestic, E Edison Ave & S 14Th St,
1/11/2020, Alarm Business, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/11/2020, Alarm Business, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/11/2020, Mal Mischief, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/11/2020, Lost Property, El Compadre, Sunnyside, Wa
1/11/2020, Alarm Business, E Railroad Ave, Sunnyside,
1/11/2020, Traffic Hazard, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
1/11/2020, Traffic Offense, E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
1/11/2020, Accident No Inj, S 13Th St & E Kearney Ave,
1/11/2020, Citizen Assist, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/11/2020, Domestic, Woods Rd; G, Sunnyside, Wa
1/11/2020, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Yakim
1/11/2020, Agency Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
1/11/2020, Noise Complaint, N 16Th St #J1, Sunnyside,
1/11/2020, Theft, W Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
1/11/2020, Court Order Vio, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
1/11/2020, Harassment, S 12Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/12/2020, Domestic, Harrison Ave #37, Sunnysid
1/12/2020, Disorderly, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
1/12/2020, Noise Complaint, S 11Th St & E Jackson Ave,
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/12/2020, Alarm Business, Midvale Rd; C Midvale Elec
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
1/12/2020, Traffic Hazard, S 4Th St; Central Park, Su
1/12/2020, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; El Va
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, N 37Th Ave & W Chestnut Av
1/13/2020, Theft-Vehicle, S 8Th St #2, Sunnyside, Wa
1/13/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Rouse Rd #J, Sunnyside, Wa
1/13/2020, Drugs, E Edison Ave #A205; Below,
1/13/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/13/2020, Burglary, S 5Th St; Melendrez Richar
1/13/2020, Mal Mischief, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/13/2020, Alarm Business, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/13/2020, Mal Mischief, Saul Rd; Willow Park Apart
1/13/2020, Juvenile Probm, E Lincoln Ave; Pioneer Ele
1/13/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/13/2020, Suspicious Circ, Merrick Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/13/2020, Alarm Business, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/13/2020, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/13/2020, Trespassing, Mcclain Dr #K2, Sunnyside,
1/13/2020, Animal Problem, Saul Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/13/2020, Transport, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
1/13/2020, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/13/2020, Animal Problem, S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,
1/13/2020, Mal Mischief, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/13/2020, Animal Problem, Benny Blaine Park, Sunnysi
1/13/2020, Court Order Ser, Homer St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/13/2020, Vehicle Prowl, N 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/13/2020, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/13/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/13/2020, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy; Mcdonal
1/13/2020, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
1/13/2020, Suspicious Circ, Washington Ct; Sunnyside M
1/13/2020, Parking Problem, S 13Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
1/13/2020, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/13/2020, Agency Assist, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
1/13/2020, Theft, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
1/13/2020, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe
1/13/2020, Civil Matter, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
1/13/2020, Civil Matter, Yakima Valley Hwy; Travel
1/14/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 9Th St, Yakima, Wa
1/14/2020, Alarm Resident, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
1/14/2020, Citizen Assist, Parkland Dr; 16, Sunnyside
1/14/2020, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 E; Mp 71E, G
1/14/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
Wapato Police Department
1/7/2020, Traffic Stop, W 6Th St & S Ahtanum Ave,
1/7/2020, Welfare Check, S Ahtanum Ave #E3, Wapato,
1/7/2020, Trespassing, S Ahtanum Ave #E3, Wapato,
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, N Harding Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, N Harding Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, S Simcoe Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/7/2020, Suicidal Person, S Tieton Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/7/2020, Citizen Assist, N Camas Ave & E Jones Rd,
1/7/2020, Suicidal Person, S Tieton Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/8/2020, Shots Fired, W 8Th St, Wapato, Wa
1/8/2020, Found Property, South St & S Wapato Rd, Wa
1/8/2020, Mal Mischief, S Tieton Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/8/2020, Animal Problem, S Simcoe Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/8/2020, Civil Matter, S Kateri Ln;#F50, Wapato,
1/8/2020, Suspicious Circ, Ashue Rd; Close By, Wapato
1/9/2020, Recovrd Stolen, S Wapato Ave & W 5Th St, W
1/9/2020, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
1/9/2020, Theft, N Lincoln Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/9/2020, Welfare Check, W Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
1/9/2020, Agency Assist, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,
1/9/2020, Accident Injury, W 1St St, Wapato, Wa
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Wasco Ave #16, Wapato, W
1/9/2020, Agency Assist, N Camas Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/10/2020, Agency Assist, W 1St St; Mid Valley Famil
1/10/2020, Theft, S Wapato Ave; Carniceria L
1/10/2020, Atmt To Locate, S Wapato Ave & E 2Nd St, W
1/10/2020, Welfare Check, Egan Rd; U:25, Wapato, Wa
1/10/2020, Agency Assist, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
1/10/2020, Alarm Resident, W 6Th St, Wapato, Wa
1/10/2020, Information, S Wasco Ave #16, Wapato, W
1/11/2020, Citizen Complai, E C St, Wapato, Wa
1/11/2020, Found Property, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
1/11/2020, Traffic Stop, W 1St St & Trader St, Wapa
1/11/2020, Citizen Assist, E Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
1/11/2020, Alarm Resident, W 6Th St, Wapato, Wa
1/11/2020, Traffic Stop, S Wapato Ave; The Hideaway
1/11/2020, Accident Unknow, Lateral A Rd & Jones Rd, W
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
1/12/2020, Domestic, W 2Nd St, Wapato,
1/13/2020, Agency Assist, N Track Rd; U:10,
1/13/2020, Alarm Resident, S Simcoe Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/13/2020, Threats, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
1/13/2020, Welfare Check, N Wapato Ave; Wash Harvest
1/13/2020, Animal Problem, E Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
1/13/2020, Civil Matter, S Wasco Ave #20, Wapato, W
1/13/2020, Threats, W 6Th St; Office, Wapato,
1/13/2020, Information, N Trak & Donald Rd, Wapato
1/13/2020, Juvenile Probm, N Central Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/13/2020, Traffic Hazard, S Camas Ave & Sr 97, Wapat
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
1/7/2020, Recovrd Stolen, S Emerald Rd & Murray Rd,
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
1/7/2020, Domestic, Charvet Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Animal Problem, Charvet Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/7/2020, Suicidal Person, Ray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/7/2020, Citizen Dispute, Gap Rd, Granger, Wa
1/7/2020, Alarm Resident, Clark Rd, Wapato, Wa
1/7/2020, Suicidal Person, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
1/7/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Puterbaugh Rd, Grandview,
1/7/2020, Sex Crime, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
1/8/2020, Overdose, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
1/8/2020, Information, Monroe St, Mabton, Wa
1/8/2020, Suspicious Circ, Walnut Ln, Grandview, Wa
1/8/2020, Agency Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy & Parker
1/8/2020, Livestock Incid, S Euclid Rd & W Robinson R
1/8/2020, Runaway Juv, Waneta Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/8/2020, Livestock Incid, W Robinson Rd, Grandview,
1/8/2020, Accident Injury, Alderdale Rd; Blk, Mabton,
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd; U:72, Grandvi
1/9/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Walnut Ln, Grandview, Wa
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, N Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
1/9/2020, Abandoned Vehic, Quick Ln, Zillah, Wa
1/9/2020, Alarm Resident, E Centennial Dr, Zillah, W
1/9/2020, Suspicious Circ, Portview Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
1/9/2020, Domestic, Waneta Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/9/2020, Trespassing, Eagle Peak Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/9/2020, Welfare Check, Lamb Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/10/2020, Citizen Assist, I 82 Off-Ramp Eb Exit 63;
1/10/2020, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy & Dekker
1/10/2020, Accident No Inj, Webster Rd & Factory Rd, S
1/10/2020, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley Hwy; Teapot
1/10/2020, Information, Clark Rd, Wapato, Wa
1/10/2020, Atmt To Locate, Gilbert Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/10/2020, Alarm Resident, Independence Rd, Outlook,
1/10/2020, Welfare Check, Cheyne Rd & Highland Dr, Z
1/10/2020, Accident No Inj, Cheyne Rd; U:14, Zillah, W
1/10/2020, Theft, Berney Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/10/2020, Accident Injury, Van Belle Rd & Decker Rd,
1/10/2020, Animal Problem, Tear Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/10/2020, Alarm Resident, Clark Rd, Wapato, Wa
1/11/2020, Burglary, Belma Rd, Mabton, Wa
1/11/2020, Welfare Check, Gurley Rd, Granger, Wa
1/11/2020, Alarm Resident, Green Valley Rd, Mabton, W
1/11/2020, Alarm Resident, Blaine Rd, Granger, Wa
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, Portview Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
1/11/2020, Alarm Resident, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
1/11/2020, Accident No Inj, Beam Rd & Crewport Rd, Gra
1/11/2020, Shots Fired, Snipes Pump Rd, Sunnyside,
1/12/2020, Welfare Check, Lower County Line Rd, Gran
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, N Forsell Rd, Grandview, W
1/12/2020, Domestic, Nelson Rd, Granger, Wa
1/12/2020, Alarm Business, Kershaw Heights Rd, Outloo
1/12/2020, Burglary, Blackburn Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, Plath Rd, Wapato, Wa
1/12/2020, Shots Fired, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, Gap Rd, Granger, Wa
1/13/2020, Welfare Check, Kirks Rd;#2, Granger, Wa
1/13/2020, Court Order Vio, Durham Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/13/2020, Suspicious Circ, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
1/13/2020, Suspicious Circ, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/13/2020, Unwanted Guest, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/14/2020, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; U:443, Gr
1/14/2020, Traffic Hazard, Konnowac Pass Rd; U:32, Wa
Zillah Police Department
1/7/2020, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W; E/B Mph 5
1/7/2020, Accident Hitrun, Cutler Wy; Zillah Middle S
1/7/2020, Parking Problem, N 8Th St, Zillah, Wa
1/8/2020, Alarm Business, 1St Ave; The Cherry Patch,
1/8/2020, Traffic Offense, 3Rd Ave & Westwind Dr,
1/9/2020, Death Invest, 6Th St, Zillah, Wa
1/9/2020, Animal Problem, Maple Way; Liberty Constru
1/9/2020, Animal Problem, 7Th St; Zillah City Hall,
1/9/2020, Information, Merclyn Ln, Zillah, Wa
1/10/2020, Animal Problem, 3Rd Ave, Zillah, Wa
1/10/2020, Juvenile Probm, 1St Ave; Harvest Foods, Zi
1/10/2020, Accident Hitrun, 7Th St; Zillah Auto Parts,
1/10/2020, Domestic, Rainier Ave; #4, Zillah, W
1/11/2020, Agency Assist, N B St, Toppenish, Wa
1/11/2020, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave; Harvest Foods, Zi
1/11/2020, Recovrd Stolen, Blk Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/12/2020, Agency Assist, S F St, Toppenish, Wa
1/12/2020, Suspicious Circ, Rainier Ave & 7Th St,
1/12/2020, Civil Matter, Maple Way, Zillah, Wa
1/13/2020, Agency Assist, F St, Zillah, Wa
1/13/2020, Wanted Person, 1St Ave; Bleyhls Farm Serv
1/13/2020, Welfare Check, Concord Dr; #A, Zillah, Wa
