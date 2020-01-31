SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
JANUARY 21
Jeremy A. Wyatt, dob: 10/13/87, Toppenish; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Female juvenile offender, dob: 03/27/02, address not provided; first-degree negligent driving, driving with no valid operating license without identification, minor in possession /consumption.
Jshon N. Yallup-Gopher, dob: 06/18/98, White Swan; third-degree theft.
Sergio C. Perez, dob: 09/03/81, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
JANUARY 22
Arthur A. Perez, Jr., dob: 10/09/54, Grandview; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Horacio Aleman-Camacho, Jr., dob: 09/16/94, Toppenish; Sunnyside Court commit.
German S. Valencia, dob: 02/10/95, Outlook; second-degree driving with license suspended.
Alexis C. Sanchez, dob: 05/24/00, Transient Yakima; third-degree driving with license suspended, third-degree theft.
Karina P. Castillo-Mendoza, dob: 11/01/9 7, Grandview; third-degree driving with license suspended.
JANUARY 23
Leroy D. Maass, Jr., dob: 10/07/91, White Swan; drug paraphernalia use, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Heidi M. Schilperoort, dob: 03/31/73, Granger; third-degree theft.
Steven S. Baldonado, Jr., dob: 01/06/91, Sunnyside; first-degree criminal trespass.
JANUARY 24
Eduardo N. Rabadan, dob: 08/08/96, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Gerardo V. Noriega, dob: 10/12/67, Outlook; other Agency hold.
Alberto Ayala-Pina, Jr., dob: 11/26/96, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Vanessa Robledo-Lopez, dob: 02/09/95, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Jeobann Hernandez-Hernandez, dob: 07/26/90, Grandview; first-degree driving with license suspended.
Bridget E. Duffy, dob: 08/11/80, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
JANUARY 25
Kassaundra J. Guillen, dob: 04/20/90, Sunnyside; driving under the influence, unattended vehicle hit-and-run.
Angel Gallardo, dob: 09/22/99, Prosser; driving under the influence.
Anastasia D. Barnes, dob: 09/10/01, Yakima; investigation, unlawful weapon possession.
Christina L. Trottier, dob: 07/01/86, Sunnyside; second-degree identity theft.
JANUARY 26
Nicholas M. Leyva, dob: 02/20/82, Toppenish; second-degree driving with license suspended.
JANUARY 27
Gerardo Robles, dob: 07/28/95, Grandview; two counts fourth-degree domestic violent assault.
Javier Tapia, dob: 01/26/97, Sunnyside; driving under the influence.
Jeri N. Pierce, dob: 09/27/95, Sunnyside; fourth-degree domestic violent assault.
Steven R. Miles, dob: 12/23/69, Yakima; two counts third-degree theft, third-degree driving with license suspended.
Pedro Almaguer, dob: 11/15/94, Outlook; Sunnyside Court commit.
Christina L. Trottier, dob: 07/01/86, Sunnyside; other agency hold.
Tre M. Vincent, dob: 11/25/92, Yakima; third-degree theft.
Grandview Police Department
1/21/2020, Civil Matter, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/21/2020, Animal Problem, Powell St, Grandview, Wa
1/21/2020, Animal Problem, S Euclid Rd & Crescent Dr,
1/21/2020, Accident No Inj, E 2Nd St & Ash St, Grandvi
1/21/2020, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/21/2020, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
1/21/2020, Animal Bite, Wilson Hwy; 109, Grandview
1/21/2020, Agency Assist, Fort Rd; Yakama Indian Nat
1/21/2020, Suspicious Circ, Highland Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/21/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
1/21/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk Ash St; Alley W/Divisi
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, Ave E & W 3Rd St, Grandvie
1/22/2020, Fraud, E Washington St; Eastside
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, Cherry Ln; Alley, Grandvie
1/22/2020, Agency Assist, Hill Dr, Grandview, Wa
1/22/2020, Assault, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
1/22/2020, Shots Fired, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
1/22/2020, Welfare Check, Mountainview Rd, Grandview
1/22/2020, Trespassing, W Main St, Grandview, Wa
1/22/2020, Trespassing, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/22/2020, Wanted Person, Blk Stassen Wy, Grandview,
1/22/2020, Wanted Person, W Wine Country Rd & Grandr
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St & Ave E, Grandvie
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
1/23/2020, Animal Problem, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
1/23/2020, Suspicious Circ, Fir St & E 2Nd St, Grandvi
1/23/2020, Traffic Hazard, Blk S Euclid Rd, Grandview
1/23/2020, Suspicious Circ, Canyon Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/23/2020, Harassment, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
1/23/2020, Assault, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
1/23/2020, Animal Problem, Highland Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/23/2020, Accident No Inj, Elm St & E Wine Country Rd
1/23/2020, Animal Problem, E 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
1/23/2020, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 E, Grandview
1/23/2020, Traffic Hazard, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, E 10Th Ave, Selah, Wa
1/24/2020, Accident Unknow, Grandview Pavement Rd & Su
1/24/2020, Drugs, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, Cedar St, Grandview, Wa
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
1/24/2020, Accident No Inj, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
1/24/2020, Accident No Inj, N Euclid Rd & W Wine Count
1/24/2020, Information, E Bonnieview Rd, Grandview
1/24/2020, Threats, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
1/24/2020, Court Order Ser, Wilson Hwy; 10, Grandview,
1/24/2020, Traffic Stop, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
1/24/2020, Information, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
1/24/2020, Found Property, E Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
1/24/2020, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd; Marchan
1/24/2020, Wanted Person, Grandridge/Division, Grand
1/24/2020, Information, S Euclid Rd; Westside Mark
1/25/2020, Wanted Person, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/25/2020, Court Order Vio, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
1/25/2020, Dui, Vista Grande Way & E Wine
1/25/2020, Eluding, Mccreadie Rd & N County Li
1/25/2020, Warrant Service, Vista Grande Way & E Wine
1/25/2020, Dui, E Wine Country Rd & S Coun
1/25/2020, Agency Assist, E Washington St; 5, Grandv
1/25/2020, Accident No Inj, Higgins Way & W Wine Count
1/25/2020, Animal Problem, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
1/25/2020, Parking Problem, Blk Broadview Dr, Grandvie
1/25/2020, Accident No Inj, Higgins Way/Wine Country R
1/25/2020, Mal Mischief, Victoria Cir, Grandview, W
1/25/2020, Accident No Inj, Grandview Pavement Rd & Wa
1/25/2020, Welfare Check, W 5Th St; Grandridge Mobil
1/25/2020, Court Order Vio, Carriage Ct; Sor Juana Ine
1/25/2020, Traffic Hazard, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
1/25/2020, Burglary, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
1/25/2020, Information, Washington St, Grandview,
1/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, Ave J & W 4Th St, Grandvie
1/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
1/26/2020, Overdose, Ismo Ct, Grandview, Wa
1/26/2020, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
1/26/2020, Animal Problem, Grandridge Rd; Vineyard Ap
1/26/2020, Accident No Inj, W 5Th St & Concord Ave, Gr
1/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, Hillcrest Rd; Laundry Room
1/26/2020, Agency Assist, S 9Th St & E Jackson Ave,
1/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
1/27/2020, Citizen Assist, Hwy 22;Mp 33, Grandview, W
1/27/2020, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
1/27/2020, Alarm Resident, Queen St, Grandview, Wa
1/27/2020, Assault, Avenue G, Grandview, Wa
1/27/2020, Theft, Grandridge Rd; A1, Grandvi
1/27/2020, Unwanted Guest, Division St; Kinetico, Gra
1/27/2020, Information, W 2Nd St; Mcclure Elementa
1/27/2020, Animal Problem, Meadowlark Dr & W 5Th St,
1/27/2020, Theft, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
1/27/2020, Fraud, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
1/27/2020, Accident No Inj, E Stover Rd & W Wine Count
1/27/2020, Accident No Inj, W Wine Country Rd; U:14, G
1/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, Hillcrest Rd; Kb Northwest
1/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Wy; Yakima Valley
Granger Police Department
1/21/2020, Welfare Check, 4Th St, Granger, Wa
1/21/2020, Assault, D St, Granger, Wa
1/21/2020, Agency Assist, Fort Rd; Yakama Indian
1/21/2020, Accident No Inj, E St, Granger, Wa
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, Main St, Granger, Wa
1/23/2020, Agency Assist, I 82 & Sr 223, Granger,
1/23/2020, Agency Assist, Mathew St, Granger, Wa
1/24/2020, Welfare Check, West Blvd N, Granger, Wa
1/24/2020, Livestock Incid, Guzman Ave, Granger,
1/24/2020, Livestock Incid, E Ave, Granger, Wa
1/24/2020, Citizen Assist, Harris Ave, Granger,
1/25/2020, Agency Assist, Outlook Rd & Fordyce Rd, O
1/25/2020, Drugs, Harris Ave, Granger, Wa
1/25/2020, Burglary, La Pierre Rd #5; Pheasanth
1/26/2020, Welfare Check, Main St & Sr 223, Granger,
1/26/2020, Theft, Dean Ave, Granger, Wa
1/27/2020, Domestic, Emerald Rd; #B, Granger, W
Mabton Police Department
1/21/2020, Wanted Person, Fort Rd; Yakama Indian
1/21/2020, Suspicious Circ, Main St, Mabton, Wa
1/23/2020, Theft-Vehicle, B St, Mabton,
1/24/2020, Citizen Assist, Main St; Mabton Police Dep
1/24/2020, Harassment, N 5Th St, Mabton, Wa
1/24/2020, Overdose, Skylstad St, Mabton, Wa
1/25/2020, Agency Assist Sr241;, Wheelers, Mabton,
1/26/2020, Domestic, 5Th Ave, Mabton, Wa
1/26/2020, Civil Matter, 1St Ave, Mabton, Wa
1/26/2020, Shots Fired, S 9Th St & E Jackson
1/27/2020, Civil Matter, 2Nd Ave, Mabton,
Prosser Police Department
1/17/2020, Welfare Check, N/A
1/17/2020, Animal Problem, 900 Block Of Campbell Drive
1/17/2020, Verbal Disturbance, 1200 Block Of Stacy Ave.
1/17/2020, Hit-And-Run, Merlot Drive
1/17/2020, Agency Assist, 1200 Block Of Playfield Ave
1/18/2020, Reckless Driving, Interstate 82
1/18/2020, Trespassing, Wine Country Road
1/19/2020, Verbal Disturbance, 1800 Block Of Highland Dr.
1/19/2020, Missing Person, 900 Block Of Alexander Court
1/20/2020, Traffic Stop , N Gap Road And Merlot Drive
1/20/2020, Animal Complaint , 900 Block Of Brown Street
1/20/2020, Suspicious Person , 300 Block Of Chardonnay Ave.
1/20/2020, Domestic Disturbance, 1400 Block Of Wine Country Road.
1/21/2020, Traffic Stop , Old Inland Empire Hwy And N Wamba Road
1/22/2020, Animal Complaint , 400 Block Of Wine Country Road
1/22/2020, Traffic Complaint , Bennett Ave And Fir Street
1/23/2020, Fraud, Wine Country Road
1/23/2020, Agency Assist, 800 Block Of Court Street
1/23/2020, Animal Bite, The 900 Block Of Anna Street
1/23/2020, Agency Assist, N Gap Road And Wine Country Road
Sunnyside Police Department
1/21/2020, Administrative, Homer St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/21/2020, Accident Unknow, Scoon Rd & North Ave, Sunn
1/21/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/21/2020, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave & S 16Th St,
1/21/2020, Traffic Hazard, E Lincoln Ave & S 16Th St,
1/21/2020, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/21/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/21/2020, Animal Problem, Cascade Way; 21, Sunnyside
1/21/2020, Traffic Stop, Saul Rd & E Lincoln Ave, S
1/21/2020, Agency Assist, Lower Valley Crisis Center
1/21/2020, Agency Assist, W Maple Ave #5, Sunnyside,
1/21/2020, Animal Problem, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/21/2020, Fraud, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
1/21/2020, Transport, W Okanogan Ave; Benton Cou
1/21/2020, Civil Matter, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/21/2020, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/21/2020, Animal Problem, Waneta Rd; Am Pm, Sunnysid
1/21/2020, Suspicious Circ, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
1/21/2020, Welfare Check, Hawthorn Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
1/21/2020, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Photo
1/21/2020, Welfare Check, S 12Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/21/2020, Public Service, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/21/2020, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/21/2020, Alarm Business, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/21/2020, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/21/2020, Mal Mischief, S 1St St; Sunnyside Commun
1/21/2020, Agency Assist, N 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/21/2020, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/21/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/21/2020, Agency Assist, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
1/21/2020, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
1/21/2020, Wanted Person, Fort Rd; Yakama Indian Nat
1/21/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/21/2020, Welfare Check, S 6Th St; G2 Office, Sunny
1/21/2020, Traffic Offense, S 9Th St & E Edison Ave, S
1/21/2020, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; At&T, Sunny
1/21/2020, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Groce
1/22/2020, Welfare Check, S 6Th St & E Edison Ave;Ga
1/22/2020, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Ace H
1/22/2020, Unwanted Guest, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
1/22/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, Mcclain Dr #X; X, Sunnysid
1/22/2020, Accident No Inj, Waneta Rd & Picard Pl, Sun
1/22/2020, Transport, N Pearl Street; Ellensburg
1/22/2020, Theft, Blaine Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/22/2020, Vehicle Prowl, S 11Th St #A5, Sunnyside,
1/22/2020, Transport, Grandview District Court
1/22/2020, Found Property, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/22/2020, Mal Mischief, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/22/2020, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/22/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/22/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/22/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/22/2020, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/22/2020, Theft, Rouse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/22/2020, Traffic Offense, E South Hill Rd & S 4Th St
1/22/2020, Animal Problem, W Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
1/22/2020, Fraud, Allen Rd; 24, Sunnyside, W
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St;B8, Sunnyside, W
1/22/2020, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/22/2020, Atmt To Locate, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/22/2020, Court Order Vio, E Jackson Ave, Sunnyside,
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 5Th St; Melendrez Richar
1/22/2020, Citizen Assist, Sheller Rd; Sunnyside Chri
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/22/2020, Domestic, S 15Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/22/2020, Fire Power Prob, N 11Th St & North Ave, Sun
1/22/2020, Accident No Inj, S 16Th St & Harrison Ave,
1/22/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Bagley Dr; Apt A, Sunnysid
1/22/2020, Traffic Offense, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Dolla
1/22/2020, Lost Property, S 6Th St; Tax Service, Sun
1/22/2020, Warrant Service, E Edison Ave & S 15Th St,
1/23/2020, Utility Problem, New Life Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Transport, S 3Rd St; Yakima Police De
1/23/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/23/2020, Civil Matter, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Fiest
1/23/2020, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
1/23/2020, Alarm Business, S 7Th St;, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Code Enforce, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Animal Problem, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
1/23/2020, Agency Assist, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
1/23/2020, Mal Mischief, S 1St St & E Lincoln Ave,
1/23/2020, Emr Alarm Med, S 15Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/23/2020, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/23/2020, Assault, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/23/2020, Alarm Business, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
1/23/2020, Welfare Check, S 1St St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/23/2020, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/23/2020, Assault, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/23/2020, Alarm Resident, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
1/23/2020, Public Service, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/23/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
1/23/2020, Suspicious Circ, Blk Fairview Ave, Sunnysid
1/23/2020, Suspicious Circ, Reeves Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Welfare Check, Rouse Rd #F, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Disorderly, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/23/2020, Court Order Ser, Reeves Way; H, Sunnyside,
1/23/2020, Trespassing, E Yakima Valley Hwy #1; Tr
1/23/2020, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Sprin
1/23/2020, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Performing Arts
1/23/2020, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
1/23/2020, Wanted Person, Gregory Ave; Anytime Fitne
1/23/2020, Suspicious Circ, Cascade Way, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Dui, Outlook Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/24/2020, Traffic Stop, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/24/2020, Alarm Business, S 9Th St; Washington Schoo
1/23/2020, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St;, Sunnyside, Wa
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, Cascade Way #48, Sunnyside
1/24/2020, Accident No Inj, S 16Th St & South St, Sunn
1/24/2020, Traffic Hazard, E Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
1/24/2020, Threats, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/24/2020, Transport, 17Th Ave S; Score Jail, De
1/24/2020, Theft-Vehicle, W Grandview Ave, Sunnyside
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, N 16Th St; Sierra Vista Sc
1/24/2020, Code Enforce, Yakima Valley Hwy; Town Ho
1/24/2020, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/24/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/24/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Grant Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/24/2020, Alarm Business, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Ci
1/24/2020, Funeral Escort, S 6Th St; St Joseph Church
1/24/2020, Code Enforce, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/24/2020, Citizen Assist, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/24/2020, Warrant Service, Sr 241 & Sheller Rd, Sunny
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Banne
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/24/2020, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, W Nicolai Ave, Sunnyside,
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/24/2020, Citizen Assist, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
1/24/2020, Assault, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, Linden Way, Sunnyside, Wa
1/24/2020, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/24/2020, Accident Hitrun, S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/24/2020, Code Enforce, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, N 16Th St; Sick Customs, S
1/24/2020, Wanted Person, North Ave & Mcclain Dr, Su
1/24/2020, Citizen Assist, Weatherwax St, Sunnyside,
1/24/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Bagley Dr; A101, Sunnyside
1/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, N 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/24/2020, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Jc Pe
1/24/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Bagley Dr; 120, Sunnyside,
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, S 11Th St; D9, Sunnyside,
1/24/2020, Court Order Ser, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/24/2020, Found Property, S 13Th St; Sunnyside Housi
1/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/24/2020, Theft, Rainier Ct; Rainier Court;
1/24/2020, Harassment, N 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/24/2020, Mal Mischief, Yakima Valley Hwy; Kfc, Su
1/24/2020, Traffic Stop, North Ave & N 9Th St, Sunn
1/24/2020, Traffic Stop, E Edison Ave & S 11Th St,
1/24/2020, Overdose, Skylstad St, Mabton, Wa
1/24/2020, Information, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
1/24/2020, Information, Yakima Valley & E Lincoln
1/24/2020, Traffic Stop, S 5Th St & E Edison Ave, S
1/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, Holstein Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/24/2020, Traffic Stop, S 7Th St & E Edison Ave, S
1/24/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/25/2020, Dui, N 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/25/2020, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy; Travel
1/25/2020, Dui, S 1St St & Midvale Rd, Sun
1/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa
1/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Maple Way, Sunnyside, Wa
1/25/2020, Eluding, Gap Rd, Granger, Wa
1/25/2020, Agency Assist, Outlook Rd & Fordyce Rd, O
1/25/2020, Animal Problem, S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,
1/25/2020, Animal Problem, Nw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
1/25/2020, Animal Noise, Columbia Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/25/2020, Animal Problem, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/25/2020, Parking Problem, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
1/25/2020, Accident Injury, Emerald Rd & Midvale Rd, S
1/25/2020, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
1/25/2020, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St #1, Sunnyside, W
1/25/2020, Found Property, New Life Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
1/25/2020, Welfare Check, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rodew
1/25/2020, Warrant Service, Yakima Valley Hwy; Travel
1/25/2020, Accident No Inj, S 1St St & E Lincoln Ave,
1/25/2020, Citizen Assist, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
1/25/2020, Agency Assist, Midvale Rd & Alexander Rd,
1/25/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/25/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/25/2020, Domestic, Bagley Dr #106, Sunnyside,
1/25/2020, Welfare Check, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/25/2020, Noise Complaint, W Maple Ave; 73, Sunnyside
1/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
1/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St & E Edison Ave,
1/26/2020, Agency Assist, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
1/26/2020, Assault, E Edison Ave; Blue Moon Ba
1/26/2020, Agency Assist, I-82 W & Mi 65, Sunnyside,
1/26/2020, Agency Assist, S Naches Ave; Connections
1/26/2020, Alarm Business, Yakima Valley Hwy; El Vall
1/26/2020, Found Property, Yakima Valley Hwy; El Vall
1/26/2020, Emr Medic, S 17Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/26/2020, Vehicle Prowl, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/26/2020, Theft, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/26/2020, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/26/2020, Accident No Inj, E Custer Ave & S 6Th St, S
1/26/2020, Suicidal Person, S San Clemente Ave, Sunnys
1/26/2020, Assault, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/26/2020, Found Property, North Ave; Sunnyside Chris
1/26/2020, Parking Problem, Reeves Way, Sunnyside, Wa
1/26/2020, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/26/2020, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Maid
1/26/2020, Fraud, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Maid
1/26/2020, Welfare Check, S 4Th St; Sunnyside Manor
1/26/2020, Traffic Offense, Outlook Rd & Maple Grove R
1/26/2020, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/26/2020, Animal Problem, Fairview Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/26/2020, Utility Problem, E Edison Ave & Yakima Vall
1/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, Miller Ave; Blk, Sunnyside
1/26/2020, Juvenile Probm, Cascade Way #10, Sunnyside
1/26/2020, Shots Fired, S 9Th St & E Jackson Ave,
1/26/2020, Citizen Assist, Sunset Pl, Sunnyside, Wa
1/26/2020, Suicidal Person, Franklin Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
1/26/2020, Alarm Business, Morgan Rd; Carniceria La C
1/26/2020, Noise Complaint, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
1/26/2020, Court Order Vio, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/26/2020, Agency Assist, Ida Belle Ln, Sunnyside, W
1/26/2020, Domestic, Mcbride St; Apt 1, Sunnysi
1/26/2020, Dui, W Lincoln Ave; Blk, Sunnys
1/26/2020, Citizen Assist, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Popey
1/27/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
1/27/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/27/2020, Mal Mischief, W Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside,
1/27/2020, Code Enforce, Tacoma Ave; Tw Market, Sun
1/27/2020, Traffic Offense, N 6Th St & E Warehouse Ave
1/27/2020, Code Enforce, Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
1/27/2020, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/27/2020, Code Enforce, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/27/2020, Code Enforce, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/27/2020, Traffic Offense, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/27/2020, Transport, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
1/27/2020, Traffic Offense, E Yakima Valley Hwy; China
1/27/2020, Theft, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Rite
1/27/2020, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
1/27/2020, Citizen Assist, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/27/2020, Traffic Hazard, E Edison Ave & Yakima Vall
1/27/2020, Code Enforce, N 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/27/2020, Animal Problem, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/27/2020, Agency Assist, S 6Th St; Sunnyside School
1/27/2020, Animal Problem, E Lincoln Ave; Chief Kamia
1/27/2020, Code Enforce, Midvale Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/27/2020, Animal Problem, E Riverside Ave, Sunnyside
1/27/2020, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave; Edison Marke
1/27/2020, Traffic Stop, E Edison Ave & S 2Nd St, S
1/27/2020, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
1/27/2020, Juvenile Probm, N 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/27/2020, Traffic Offense, N 16Th St; Plot, Sunnyside
1/27/2020, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/27/2020, Threats, W Maple Ave; 42, Sunnyside
1/27/2020, Citizen Assist, Reeves Way #B; Apt B, Sunn
1/27/2020, Court Order Ser, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/27/2020, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
1/27/2020, Accident Hitrun, S 6Th St; U:12, Sunnyside,
1/27/2020, Shots Fired, Midvale Rd, Mabton, Wa
1/27/2020, Found Property, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/27/2020, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
1/27/2020, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
1/28/2020, Suspicious Circ, Harrison Ave, Sunnyside, W
1/28/2020, Traffic Offense, W Yvh And Canal ,
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, S 6Th St; D, Sunnyside, Wa
1/28/2020, Trespassing, Allen Rd; 19, Sunnyside, W
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, E Jackson Ave; Blk, Sunnys
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, E Jackson Ave; Blk, Sunnys
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, W Madison Ave, Sunnyside,
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, Harrison Ave; Country Lane
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, S 10Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, Parkland Dr; 37, Sunnyside
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, Wa
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, S 13Th St; Blk, Sunnyside,
1/28/2020, Traffic Hazard, S 7Th St & Harrison Ave, S
Wapato Police Department
1/21/2020, Fraud, W 1St St, Wapato, Wa
1/21/2020, Mal Mischief, W Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
1/21/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Wapato Ave; Carniceria L
1/22/2020, Agency Assist, Adams Ave, Toppenish, Wa
1/22/2020, Animal Problem, N Harding Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/22/2020, Agency Assist, N Lincoln Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/22/2020, Mal Mischief, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Simcoe Ave; U:19, Wapato
1/22/2020, Burglary, Southpark Dr, Wapato, Wa
1/22/2020, Domestic, S Kateri Ln #F45, Wapato,
1/23/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Naches Ave & W 3Rd St, W
1/23/2020, Atmt To Locate, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
1/23/2020, Theft, Donald Rd #11, Wapato, Wa
1/23/2020, Agency Assist, Larena Ln, Wapato, Wa
1/23/2020, Vehicle Prowl, S Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/25/2020, Animal Bite, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Pd, W
1/25/2020, Unwanted Guest, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
1/25/2020, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
1/25/2020, Alarm Business, W 1St St; Advanced Auto Pa
1/25/2020, Suicidal Person, E Elizabeth St, Wapato, Wa
1/25/2020, Burglary, Campbell Rd, Wapato, Wa
1/25/2020, Threats, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
1/26/2020, Agency Assist, Campbell Rd, Wapato, Wa
1/26/2020, Suicidal Person, Lateral A Rd, Toppenish, W
1/26/2020, Agency Assist, Riggs Rd, Wapato, Wa
1/26/2020, Assault, S Wapato Ave; The Hideaway
1/27/2020, Welfare Check, W 2Nd St, Wapato, Wa
1/27/2020, Recovered Juv, W 4Th St, Wapato, Wa
1/27/2020, Traffic Stop, W 1St St; 1St Choice Pawn,
1/27/2020, Traffic Stop, E 5Th St & S Wapato Ave, W
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
1/21/2020, Suspicious Circ, Scoon Rd & E Woodin Rd, Su
1/21/2020, Accident Unknow, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
1/21/2020, Alarm Business, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
1/21/2020, Vehicle Prowl, N Meyers Rd; U:41, Zillah,
1/21/2020, Accident Injury, Glade Rd & Naught Rd, Mabt
1/21/2020, Alarm Resident, Green Valley Rd, Mabton, W
1/21/2020, Alarm Business, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/22/2020, Fraud, S 16Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/22/2020, Public Service, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
1/22/2020, Theft, Independence Rd, Outlook,
1/22/2020, Alarm Resident, Meadowlark Ln, Moxee, Wa
1/23/2020, Suspicious Circ, Canyon Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/23/2020, Livestock Incid, Blaine Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/23/2020, Alarm Resident, Orchardvale Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/23/2020, Accident No Inj, Yakima Valley Hwy & Barker
1/23/2020, Theft, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/23/2020, Rape, Buena Extension Rd, Buena,
1/23/2020, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnysi
1/23/2020, Alarm Resident, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
1/23/2020, Accident Injury, Yakima Valley Hwy & Konnow
1/23/2020, Welfare Check, Alphabet Ln, Sunnyside, Wa
1/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, G St, Outlook, Wa
1/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, G St, Outlook, Wa
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Sunny
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, Grandview Pavement Rd & Su
1/24/2020, Livestock Incid, Charvet Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/24/2020, Recovrd Stolen, N Bonair Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/24/2020, Alarm Resident, Meadowlark Ln, Moxee, Wa
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Mabto
1/24/2020, Traffic Offense, Hornby Rd; U:22, Grandview
1/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, Hudson Rd, Outlook, Wa
1/24/2020, Animal Problem, Robinson Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/24/2020, Suspicious Circ, Van Belle Rd, Outlook, Wa
1/24/2020, Missing Person, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
1/25/2020, Citizen Assist, Stettner Rd & Miller Rd, M
1/25/2020, Abandoned Vehic, F St, Outlook, Wa
1/25/2020, Agency Assist, Outlook Rd & Fordyce Rd, O
1/25/2020, Alarm Resident, Cherry Hill Rd, Granger, W
1/25/2020, Citizen Dispute, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/25/2020, Alarm Resident, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Mabto
1/25/2020, Unwanted Guest, Quick Ln, Zillah, Wa
1/25/2020, Unwanted Guest, Murray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, Sunnyside Mabton Rd, Mabto
1/25/2020, Traffic Stop, Yakima Valley Hwy & Van Be
1/25/2020, Accident No Inj, Grandview Pavement Rd & Wa
1/25/2020, Suspicious Circ, Highland Rd, Grandview, Wa
1/25/2020, Mal Mischief, Thorp Rd; Block, Moxee, Wa
1/25/2020, Domestic, Abby Ln, Zillah, Wa
1/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, Mcclain Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
1/26/2020, Death Invest, S 17Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
1/26/2020, Alarm Business, Kershaw Heights Rd, Outloo
1/26/2020, Theft-Vehicle, Holaday Rd, Mabton, Wa
1/26/2020, Abandoned Vehic, Gap Rd, Outlook, Wa
1/26/2020, Animal Problem, Murray Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
1/26/2020, Alarm Business, Yakima Valley Hwy; Sticky
1/26/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Windy Point Dr, Wapato, Wa
1/26/2020, Accident No Inj, Lombard Loop Rd, Wapato, W
1/26/2020, Alarm Resident, Independence Rd, Outlook,
1/26/2020, Vehicle Prowl, Windy Point Dr, Wapato, Wa
1/26/2020, Alarm Business, Roza Dr ; Aget Field Simco
1/26/2020, Domestic, G St, Outlook, Wa
1/26/2020, Accident No Inj, Hudson Rd, Outlook, Wa
1/26/2020, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp54 E, Zillah, Wa
1/26/2020, Juvenile Probm, Lombard Loop Rd, Wapato, W
1/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, Nightingale Rd, Wapato, Wa
1/27/2020, Accident Injury, Roza Dr, Zillah, Wa
1/27/2020, Animal Problem, Thorp Rd, Moxee, Wa
1/27/2020, Burglary, E Parker Heights Rd, Wapat
1/27/2020, Animal Problem, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
1/27/2020, Runaway Juv, Durham Rd, Zillah, Wa
1/27/2020, Theft, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
1/27/2020, Shots Fired, Midvale Rd, Mabton, Wa
Zillah Police Department
1/21/2020, Suspicious Circ, Maple Way, Zillah,
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, 1St Ave; The Cherry Patch,
1/22/2020, Suspicious Circ, S Simcoe Ave; U:19, Wapato
1/23/2020, Suspicious Circ, Zillah West Rd; Mcdonalds,
1/23/2020, Accident No Inj, 5Th St & 2Nd Ave, Zillah,
1/23/2020, Threats, N C St, Toppenish, Wa
1/23/2020, Lost Property, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern
1/23/2020, Domestic, 3Rd Ave; U:28, Zillah, Wa
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, N C St, Toppenish, Wa
1/24/2020, Agency Assist, E 10Th Ave, Selah, Wa
1/24/2020, Accident No Inj, Miles Dr & Birch St,
1/25/2020, Traffic Offense, 5Th St & 1St Ave, Zillah,
1/25/2020, Agency Assist, N Beech St, Toppenish, Wa
1/26/2020, Suspicious Circ, Rentschler Ln; #14, Toppen
1/26/2020, Accident Unknow, Fraley Rd & N Meyers Rd, T
1/26/2020, Agency Assist, Interstate 82 W, Zillah,
1/27/2020, Agency Assist, Emerald Rd; #B, Granger,
1/27/2020, Alarm Resident, Kagley Way, Zillah, Wa
1/28/2020, Agency Assist, S Elm St; #241 Quality
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.