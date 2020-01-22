SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
JANUARY 13
Miguel A. Rodriguez, dob: 02/25/90, Prosser; second-degree possession of stolen property, investigation, third-degree theft.
Luis Huitron-Maldonado, dob: 11/20/91, Sunnyside; two counts second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree criminal trespass.
Eleuterio I. Quezada, dob: 02/20/83, Grandview; communicating with minor immoral purposes.
JANUARY 14
Brandon L. Elsey, dob: 07/15/86, Yakima; driving under the influence.
Juan C. Cardenas-Luna, dob: 09/11/93, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
JANUARY 15
Miguela Lupercio, dob: 10/24/98, Granger; Grandview court commitment.
Erik I. Romero, dob: 10/12/92, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Luis E. Bravo, dob: 03/11/96, Outlook; Sunnyside court commitment.
Ruben A. Bravo, dob: 03/15/97; third-degree driving with license suspended.
Luis D. Zepeda-Ortega, dob: 04/18/93, Sunnyside; Sunnyside court commitment.
Linda R. Cruz, dob: 11/18/78, Yakima; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Emmanuel T. Escobar, dob: 12/15/83, Grandview; Sunnyside court commitment.
JANUARY 16
Gary E. Finn, Jr., dob: 10/03/89, Selah; first-degree traffic stolen property, third-degree theft, bail jumping, other agency hold.
Robert N. Tinney, dob: 05/29/90, Newport; three counts driving with license suspended, two counts driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock, driving under the influence.
Samantha M. David, dob: 12/30/89, Goldendale; knowingly making false statement.
Javier T. Gomez, dob: 01/09/94, Sunnyside; offender accountability act.
Michael N. Delarosa, dob: 01/23/96; driving with license suspended.
Juan T. Gomez, dob: 01/05/93, Sunnyside; Department of Corrections contract Sunnyside, offender accountability act.
Javier T. Gomez, dob: 01/09/94, Sunnyside; Department of Corrections contract Sunnyside.
Gabriel A. Suarez, dob: 05/29/96, Grandview; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
JANUARY 17
Antonio Guillen, dob: 05/20/84, Sunnyside; two counts third-degree assault, two counts possession of controlled substance.
Lisa M. Reyes, dob: 03/06/78, Grandview; fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Victor Ochoa, dob: 03/05/81, Sunnyside; second-degree assault.
Ruben F. Vijarro, Jr., dob: 11/27/66, Zillah; vehicle without ignition interlock, first-degree driving with license suspended.
Jose Casas-Araujo, dob: 03/09/90, Sunnyside; third-degree driving with license suspended, failure to transfer within 45 days.
Salvador Mendoza-Zambrano, dob: 06/16/00, Sunnyside; threat to do harm.
JANUARY 18
Annastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87, Sunnyside; second-degree criminal trespass.
Abel R. Rodriguez, III, dob: 11/17/88, Sunnyside; three counts driving with license suspended, non-felony bail jump, other agency hold, driving under the influence.
Monica M. Goodwin, dob: 05/02/91, Sunnyside; Department of Correction Sunnyside, third-degree theft.
Fernando Rangel, dob: 09/19/01, Sunnyside; threat to do harm, possession of another’s identification, minor in possession/ consumption, knowingly making false statement.
JANUARY 19
Alma D. Sanchez, dob: 09/17/86, Sunnyside; fourth-degree assault, failure to obey police officer, third-degree theft.
JANUARY 20
Nicolas Diaz, Jr., dob: 03/06/84, Sunnyside; second-degree driving with license suspended.
Cynthia S. Fernandez, dob: 08/13/71, Yakima; investigation.
Elias Hernandez, dob: 04/03/79, Sunnyside; third-degree theft.
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
DEC. 17, 2019
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Jerry Almaguer, dob: 06/23/63; speeding, 10 mph over the limit. Fine $100.
Maria De La Luz Alonso Mendez, dob: 01/21/98, using person device while driving, Fined $149.
Daniel Berlanga Jr., dob: 03/27/01; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $550. No valid operator license with valid id, fined $550. Failure to appear.
Daniel Maximiliano Gomez, dob: 06/22/03; operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $250.
Tania Rubi Gutierrez Flores, dob: 03/01/01; no valid operator’s licenses with valid ID., operating motor vehicle without insurance, 5553; defective tail lamps, $139, failure to renew expired registration, $139. Failed to appear.
Lisa Michelle Mahoney, dob: 02/17/76; operation without headlights when required, fined $139, no valid operator’s licenses with valid ID, fined $533.
Danilo Mendez, dob: 04/13/02; no valid operator’s licenses with valid ID, fined $553. Failed to appear.
Guillermo Nava Avila, dob: 04/15/87; speeding 10 miles over the limit. Dismissed.
Everado Sandoval Guerrero, dob: 12/22/79; no valid operator’s licenses with valid ID $550, operating motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $550.Speeding 10 miles over the limit, dismissed.
Richard Mathew Telles, dob” 03/09/71; no valid operator’s ‘licenses with valid ID, $553. Defective license plate, dismissed.
Ricardo Herrera, dob: 07/28/02; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $100; Negligent driving second degree, $553.
Laura Patricia Mendoza, dob: 10/23/75; animal license required, $100; Animal license required, $100.
CONTESTED HEARINGS
Samantha Helen Escobar, dob:04/27/94; negligent driving, second degree. fined $200.
Daniel Berlanga Jr., dob: 03/27/01; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $550, no valid operator’s licenses with valid ID, $550.
Alyssa Michele Gunderson, dob: 09/18/99; defective taillights, $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $553.
ARRAIGNMENT
Antonio Cortez Arriaga, 11/13/80; disorderly conduct, Warrant $15000.
Adolfo Stivens Camarillo Angulo, dob: 09/21/92/ theft 3, resisting arrest. Warrant $5,000. Failure to appear.
Camilla Leta Jenkins , dob: 11/04/93, dri8ving while license I suspended Warrant $2,500 F
Scott Reagan Oswalt, dob: 6/12/64: Failure to obey police officer, dismissed,
Carla Maria Riti, dob: 07/26/96’driving while licenses suspended, third degree. warrant $2,500 N.F. Failure to appear.
Federico Rodelo Quintero, dob: 01/29/86; driving while license suspended, third degree; operating vehicle without ignition interlock. Failed to appear. $3,000 warrant.
Latotia Karoll Zavala, dob: 11/07/78; criminal trespass, , first degree. warrant , $2,500 . Failure to appear.
Anthony Wray Berry, dob: 02/15/84; drugs/ drug paraphernalia prohibited acts, Dismissed.
Sergio Cervantes, 06/19/90; false statement to public officer warrant $1,500, Failed to appear.
Steven Ray Miles, dob: 12/23/69; driving while licenses suspended, third degree. warrant $2,500. Failed to appear.
Steven Ray Miles, dob: 12/23/69; theft, third degree. $2,500 warrant. Failed to appear.
Jesus Alfonso Pacheco, dob:11/30/96; theft, third degree. warrant $2,500 failed to appear.
Angel Enrique V. Alpizar, dob: 01/16/00; assault fourth degree.
Judge John Maxwell
DEC. 17, 2019
STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE
Ashy Ann Beauchene, dob: 08/22/92; theft, third degree. Dismissed. Conditions met.
Marta Zuleima Galvan Miranda, criminal trespassing, second degree. Dismissed. Conditions met.
Josue E. Guizar, dob: 07/18/87; driving while licenses suspended, second degree; Dismissed condition met.
Athziri Lares Gonzales, dob: 06/03/94; theft-third degree. Dismissed. Conditions met.
Guadalupe Morales, dob: 10/11/77; disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Conditions met.
Abigail Brianna Marie Padilla, dob:10/19/98; violation of harassment, no contact order. Dismissed. Conditions met.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE
Sergio Hurtado, Jr., dob: 04/12/98; driving while license suspended, third degree, amended to no operator license - second degree. Reckless driving – dismissed.
Amanda J. James, dob: 07/14/88; theft-third degree, pled guilty, found guilty, sentenced 364/334; Fined $380.50.
Jose Manuel Parra Contreras, dob: 01/03/85; criminal trespass, first degree. Pled guilty, found guilty. Sentenced 364-354, fined $630.50.
Jose Manuel Parra Contreras, dob: 01/01/85; criminal trespass, first degree. Dismissed. Plea agreement.
Thomas Angel Rodriguez, dob: 02/11/87; criminal trespass, second degree. Dismissed. City motion.
Erik Isaac Romero, dob: 10/12/92; driving while licenses suspended. second degree. amended driving while licenses suspended third degree.
Erik Isaac Romero, dob: 10/12/92; driving under influence. Amended to reckless driving.
Ismael Antonio Zavala, Jr. dob: 01/21/00; disorder conduct. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.