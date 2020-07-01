SUNNYSIDE POLICE

June 29

Citizen Assist S 11TH ST

Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Code Enforce NORTH AVE

Code Enforce S 1ST ST

Suspicious Circ N 9TH ST & YAKIMA VALLEY

Code Enforce DAYTON DR,

Lewd Conduct E CUSTER AVE

Funeral Escort S 8TH ST

Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE

Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST

20 Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE

Animal Problem TERRY ST

Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE

Theft S BUENA VISTA AVE

Runaway Juv HEMLOCK AVE

Code Enforce S 9TH ST

Code Enforce W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Theft E LINCOLN AVE

Agency Assist CASCADE WAY;

Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Missing Person PARKLAND DR

Theft-Vehicle SHELLER RD

Welfare Check ROUSE RD

Welfare Check N 14TH ST

Alarm Business MIDVALE RD

Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Welfare Check IDA BELLE LN

Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST

Citizen Assist S 16TH ST

Fraud HOMER ST

June 30

Suspicious Circ E FRANKLIN AVE

Alarm Business COLUMBIA AVE

Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

Animal Noise E RIVERSIDE AVE

Weapon Offense E LINCOLN AVE

Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY

GRANDVIEW POLICE

June 29

Animal Problem PLEASANT AVE

Domestic AVENUE D

Animal Problem NICKA RD

Animal Problem NICKA RD & DIVISION ST

Found Property N WILLOUGHBY RD

Suspicious Circ BLK W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO

Fraud STASSEN WAY

Theft-Vehicle GRANDRIDGE RD

Alarm Resident ARTEAGA CIR

Vehicle Prowl E 4TH

Noise Complaint VISTA DR & HILLCREST RD

Suspicious Circ FIR ST & E 3RD ST

Suspicious Circ AVENUE H

0 Suspicious Circ BLK E 3RD ST

Suspicious Circ BLK E 4TH ST

June 30

Welfare Check MINOR CRT

GRANGER POLICE

June 29

Mal Mischief DEAN AVE

Welfare Check WEST BLVD S

Mal Mischief MAIN ST

Fraud D ST

Traffic Stop E AVE & E 1ST ST

MABTON POLICE

June 29

Theft-Vehicle 6TH AVE

Fireworks VAN BELLE RD & MAPLE GROVE

Threats FERN ST

WAPATO POLICE

June 29

Citizen Dispute S SATUS AVE

Domestic S CAMAS AVE

Domestic N FRONTAGE RD

Assault W ELIZABETH ST

Suspicious Circ FRENCH LN & S CAMAS AVE

Record Stolen BRANCH RD

Welfare Check E 2ND ST

Information S WASCO

June 30

Accident No Inj W 1ST ST

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

June 29

Alarm Resident INDEPENDENCE RD, SUNNYSIDE

Alarm Business EMERALD RD

Information DONALD WAPATO RD, WAPATO

Theft-Vehicle KONNOWAC PASS RD, WAPATO

Unwanted Guest WANETA RD, GRANDVIEW

Theft WILSON HWY, GRANDVIEW

Theft SCHOOLEY RD, ZILLAH

Accident No Inj BETHANY RD, SUNNYSIDE

Animal Problem ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE

Theft ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE

Fireworks VAN BELLE RD & MAPLE GROVE

Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & BLAINE

ZILLAH POLICE

June 29

Agency Assist 3RD AVE; #52

June 30

Utility Problem BLK 1ST AVE

Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

June 16

Mitigation Hearing

Echo Benita Garcia, dob: 11/20/63; charge: speeding 16 mph over limit in a 40 or under zone. Committed, fined $210. Operating motor vehicle without license. Committed, fined $250.

Fredy Lujan Mendez, dob: 10/10/92. Charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance. Committed, fined $250.

Paulina Galvez Morales, dob: 7/29/66, Speeding nine miles over the limit in a 40 or below zone., Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Committed, fined $139.

Alejandra Navarro Ceja, dob: 7/4/80; charge: speeding in a school zone, 6-10 mph over the limit, no driver’s licenses on person. Committed, Fined $237. dismissed.

Miguel Angel Corona, dob: 1/15/92; charge: possession of open alcohol container in vehicle. Committed, fined $100.

Ashley Nicole Antunez, dob: 1/23/95; charge: speeding 15 mph over limit 40 or under. Committed, fined $169.

Arraignments

Jose Alberto Bautista , dob: 6/5/90; charge: criminal trespass, 2nd degree.

Angelica De La Fuentes, dob: 9/5/79; charge: theft 3rd degree.

Laura M. Garces, dob: 8/5/89; charge: obstructing law enforcement officer.

Cecibel Estevez, dob: 8/5/89; charge: no valid operator’s license with ID. Dismissed

Jose Pablo Garcia, dob: 11/20/94: charge: DUI, driving while license suspended, impeding traffic. .

Alfonso Magallanes Gonzalez, dob: 12/15/83; charge: theft 3rd degree, no contact/protection order violation.

Jesus Francisco G. Gonzalez, dob: 11/11/83; driving while license suspended.

Jessica Natalia Lopez, dob: 4/24/99; charge: assault 4th degree.

William Martinez Jimenez, dob: DUI, no valid operator’s license without identification, hit and run accident/injury attempt, obstructing law enforcement officer

Samuel Dan R. Olney, dob: 12.19.73; charge: driving while license suspended, 3rd degree.

Gabriela Ortega, dob: 5/30/90; charge; driving while license suspended.

Pedro S. Villanueva Ramos, dob; 8/4/01; hit and run attended vehicle.

Seager Thomas Storment, dob: 9/10/99; charge: DUI.

Ruben Flores Vijarro, JR., dob: 11/27/68; charges: assault 4th degree.

Ashley Nicole Antunez, dob: 1/23/95; driving while license suspended, amended to an infraction. Fined $250.

Pre-Trial Conference

Ashley Nicole Antunez, dob: 1/23/95; charge: driving while license suspended, 3rd degreed. Amended to an infraction, fined $250.

Lucio Bautista-Bautista, dob: 3/2/95; charge: driving while license suspended, amended to an infraction, fined $250.

Esperanza Raquel Perales, dob: 2/13/88; charge: driving while license suspended. Dismissed. Second charge of DWLS 3rd degree, amended to an infraction, fined $250.

Emanuel Vazquez Lopez, dob: 8/4/94; charge: assault 4th degree. Dismissed.

Pre-Trial with Summons

Raquel Elena Garcia, dob: 11/19/83; charge: two charges of driving while license suspended, each amended to an infraction, fined $250.

Oscar Ernesto Hernandez, dob: 1/30/93; charge: driving while licenses suspended. 3rd degree, amended to an infraction, fined $250.

Compliance Diversion

Jennifer Gonzalez, dob: 1/4/99; charges: theft 3rd degree. Dismissed.

Indalecio Ledesma, dob: 5/14/99. Charges: assault 4th degree. Dismissed.

Tommy Lee Privett, dob: 1/7/59;charge: assault 4th degree. Dismissed.

Judge Steven Michels

June 18

Stimulation Order of Compliance

Gregory Edward Gray, dob: 3/12/70; charge: theft, 3rd degree. dismissed.

Pre-Trial Conference

Maria Alcaraz Vazquez, dob: 4/6/94; Charge: disorderly 3rd degree. amended to an infraction, committed, Fined $25.

Maria Pura Cantu, dob: 5/19/66; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree. amended to an infraction, fined $250, second charge: failure to transfer title within 45 days, dismissed.

Rogelio Ruiz Torres, dob: 1/3/64; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree. amended to an infraction Fined $250.

Jimmy A. Valdez, dob: 11/26/01; charge: DWLS , 3rd degree; amended to an infraction. Fined $250.

Mitigation Hearing

Rogelio Ruiz Torrez, dob: 1/3/64; charge: deflective windshield, committed fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $553.

Judge Steven Michels

June 23

Mitigation with Summons

Angelica Maria Cardenas, dob: 5/29/95; charge: failed to yield at yield sign/intersection. Committed. Fined $100.

Norma A. Garibay, dob: 8/28/83; Charge: following vehicle too closely, committed, fined $100.

Alexis Nunez, dob: 12/8/00; charge: speeding 15 mph over limit in a 40 or under speed zone, committed, fined $210; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.

Marissa Elizabeth Pantoja Nunez, dob: 5/28/88; charge: dog running at large uncontrolled., committed, fined $250.

Dwight Bruce Riney, dob: 7/5/61; charge: negligent driving second degree, committed fined $100; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.

Frank None Salinas, Jr., dob: 7/15/64; charge: speeding in school zone, 1-5 mph over limit, committed, fined $217.

Angela Marie Sanchez, dob; 7/6/89; charge speeding in a school zone 6-10 mph, committed, fined $237.

Jocelyn Abigail Trejo Salgado, dob: 9/2/92; charge: failure stop at stop sign/intersection committed fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $553.

Pre-Trial Conference with Summons

Luis Antonio Birrueta, dob: 9/9/93; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree; amended to an infraction, fined $250.

Pre-Trial Conference with Summons

Jose Casas Araujo, dob: 3/9/90; charge: DWLS 3rd degree, amended to an infraction, reset; failure to transfer little with in 45 days, dismissed.

Contested Hearing with Summons

Regino Landeros, dob: 5/24/00; no driver ‘s license on person. Dismissed.

Mitigation Hearing

Alec Leonardo Lepe, dob: 12/10/01; charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $553; failure to stop at signal marking, committed, fined $139.

Monique Alexis Pena, dob: 5/28/88; charge: speed to fast for conditions, committed, fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $250.

Nancy S. Vargas, dob: 4/8/02; charge: failure to yield left turn motor vehicle, committed fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance; committed fined, $553; open alcoholic beverage container, committed fined $139.

Nancy S. Vargas, dob: 4/8/02; charge: negligent driving, 2nd degree, committed fined $500; no valid operator license with valid ID, committed, fined $553.

Stimulation order of Compliance

Israel Ceja Fajardo, dob: 7/6/00; charge: malicious miscellaneous 3rd degree; physical damage DV; dismissed.

Jose Manuel Martinez, dob: 6/17/80; DWLS, 3rd degree; operated vehicle without ignition interlock, dismissed.

