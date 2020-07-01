SUNNYSIDE POLICE
June 29
Citizen Assist S 11TH ST
Animal Problem E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Code Enforce NORTH AVE
Code Enforce S 1ST ST
Suspicious Circ N 9TH ST & YAKIMA VALLEY
Code Enforce DAYTON DR,
Lewd Conduct E CUSTER AVE
Funeral Escort S 8TH ST
Suspicious Circ E DECATUR AVE
Suspicious Circ S 9TH ST
20 Welfare Check W MAPLE AVE
Animal Problem TERRY ST
Animal Problem E LINCOLN AVE
Theft S BUENA VISTA AVE
Runaway Juv HEMLOCK AVE
Code Enforce S 9TH ST
Code Enforce W YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Theft E LINCOLN AVE
Agency Assist CASCADE WAY;
Theft YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Suspicious Circ E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Missing Person PARKLAND DR
Theft-Vehicle SHELLER RD
Welfare Check ROUSE RD
Welfare Check N 14TH ST
Alarm Business MIDVALE RD
Threats E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Welfare Check IDA BELLE LN
Welfare Check E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Suspicious Circ S 6TH ST
Citizen Assist S 16TH ST
Fraud HOMER ST
June 30
Suspicious Circ E FRANKLIN AVE
Alarm Business COLUMBIA AVE
Alarm Business E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
Animal Noise E RIVERSIDE AVE
Weapon Offense E LINCOLN AVE
Civil Matter E YAKIMA VALLEY HWY
GRANDVIEW POLICE
June 29
Animal Problem PLEASANT AVE
Domestic AVENUE D
Animal Problem NICKA RD
Animal Problem NICKA RD & DIVISION ST
Found Property N WILLOUGHBY RD
Suspicious Circ BLK W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO
Fraud STASSEN WAY
Theft-Vehicle GRANDRIDGE RD
Alarm Resident ARTEAGA CIR
Vehicle Prowl E 4TH
Noise Complaint VISTA DR & HILLCREST RD
Suspicious Circ FIR ST & E 3RD ST
Suspicious Circ AVENUE H
0 Suspicious Circ BLK E 3RD ST
Suspicious Circ BLK E 4TH ST
June 30
Welfare Check MINOR CRT
GRANGER POLICE
June 29
Mal Mischief DEAN AVE
Welfare Check WEST BLVD S
Mal Mischief MAIN ST
Fraud D ST
Traffic Stop E AVE & E 1ST ST
MABTON POLICE
June 29
Theft-Vehicle 6TH AVE
Fireworks VAN BELLE RD & MAPLE GROVE
Threats FERN ST
WAPATO POLICE
June 29
Citizen Dispute S SATUS AVE
Domestic S CAMAS AVE
Domestic N FRONTAGE RD
Assault W ELIZABETH ST
Suspicious Circ FRENCH LN & S CAMAS AVE
Record Stolen BRANCH RD
Welfare Check E 2ND ST
Information S WASCO
June 30
Accident No Inj W 1ST ST
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
June 29
Alarm Resident INDEPENDENCE RD, SUNNYSIDE
Alarm Business EMERALD RD
Information DONALD WAPATO RD, WAPATO
Theft-Vehicle KONNOWAC PASS RD, WAPATO
Unwanted Guest WANETA RD, GRANDVIEW
Theft WILSON HWY, GRANDVIEW
Theft SCHOOLEY RD, ZILLAH
Accident No Inj BETHANY RD, SUNNYSIDE
Animal Problem ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE
Theft ALEXANDER RD, SUNNYSIDE
Fireworks VAN BELLE RD & MAPLE GROVE
Livestock Incid YAKIMA VALLEY HWY & BLAINE
ZILLAH POLICE
June 29
Agency Assist 3RD AVE; #52
June 30
Utility Problem BLK 1ST AVE
Sunnyside Municipal Court
Judge Steven Michels
June 16
Mitigation Hearing
Echo Benita Garcia, dob: 11/20/63; charge: speeding 16 mph over limit in a 40 or under zone. Committed, fined $210. Operating motor vehicle without license. Committed, fined $250.
Fredy Lujan Mendez, dob: 10/10/92. Charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance. Committed, fined $250.
Paulina Galvez Morales, dob: 7/29/66, Speeding nine miles over the limit in a 40 or below zone., Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Committed, fined $139.
Alejandra Navarro Ceja, dob: 7/4/80; charge: speeding in a school zone, 6-10 mph over the limit, no driver’s licenses on person. Committed, Fined $237. dismissed.
Miguel Angel Corona, dob: 1/15/92; charge: possession of open alcohol container in vehicle. Committed, fined $100.
Ashley Nicole Antunez, dob: 1/23/95; charge: speeding 15 mph over limit 40 or under. Committed, fined $169.
Arraignments
Jose Alberto Bautista , dob: 6/5/90; charge: criminal trespass, 2nd degree.
Angelica De La Fuentes, dob: 9/5/79; charge: theft 3rd degree.
Laura M. Garces, dob: 8/5/89; charge: obstructing law enforcement officer.
Cecibel Estevez, dob: 8/5/89; charge: no valid operator’s license with ID. Dismissed
Jose Pablo Garcia, dob: 11/20/94: charge: DUI, driving while license suspended, impeding traffic. .
Alfonso Magallanes Gonzalez, dob: 12/15/83; charge: theft 3rd degree, no contact/protection order violation.
Jesus Francisco G. Gonzalez, dob: 11/11/83; driving while license suspended.
Jessica Natalia Lopez, dob: 4/24/99; charge: assault 4th degree.
William Martinez Jimenez, dob: DUI, no valid operator’s license without identification, hit and run accident/injury attempt, obstructing law enforcement officer
Samuel Dan R. Olney, dob: 12.19.73; charge: driving while license suspended, 3rd degree.
Gabriela Ortega, dob: 5/30/90; charge; driving while license suspended.
Pedro S. Villanueva Ramos, dob; 8/4/01; hit and run attended vehicle.
Seager Thomas Storment, dob: 9/10/99; charge: DUI.
Ruben Flores Vijarro, JR., dob: 11/27/68; charges: assault 4th degree.
Ashley Nicole Antunez, dob: 1/23/95; driving while license suspended, amended to an infraction. Fined $250.
Pre-Trial Conference
Ashley Nicole Antunez, dob: 1/23/95; charge: driving while license suspended, 3rd degreed. Amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Lucio Bautista-Bautista, dob: 3/2/95; charge: driving while license suspended, amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Esperanza Raquel Perales, dob: 2/13/88; charge: driving while license suspended. Dismissed. Second charge of DWLS 3rd degree, amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Emanuel Vazquez Lopez, dob: 8/4/94; charge: assault 4th degree. Dismissed.
Pre-Trial with Summons
Raquel Elena Garcia, dob: 11/19/83; charge: two charges of driving while license suspended, each amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Oscar Ernesto Hernandez, dob: 1/30/93; charge: driving while licenses suspended. 3rd degree, amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Compliance Diversion
Jennifer Gonzalez, dob: 1/4/99; charges: theft 3rd degree. Dismissed.
Indalecio Ledesma, dob: 5/14/99. Charges: assault 4th degree. Dismissed.
Tommy Lee Privett, dob: 1/7/59;charge: assault 4th degree. Dismissed.
Judge Steven Michels
June 18
Stimulation Order of Compliance
Gregory Edward Gray, dob: 3/12/70; charge: theft, 3rd degree. dismissed.
Pre-Trial Conference
Maria Alcaraz Vazquez, dob: 4/6/94; Charge: disorderly 3rd degree. amended to an infraction, committed, Fined $25.
Maria Pura Cantu, dob: 5/19/66; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree. amended to an infraction, fined $250, second charge: failure to transfer title within 45 days, dismissed.
Rogelio Ruiz Torres, dob: 1/3/64; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree. amended to an infraction Fined $250.
Rogelio Ruiz Torres, dob: 1/3/64; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree. amended to infraction. Fined $250.
Jimmy A. Valdez, dob: 11/26/01; charge: DWLS , 3rd degree; amended to an infraction. Fined $250.
Jimmy A. Valdez, dob: 11/26/01; charge: DWLS , 3rd degree; amended to an infraction. Fined $250.
Mitigation Hearing
Rogelio Ruiz Torrez, dob: 1/3/64; charge: deflective windshield, committed fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $553.
Judge Steven Michels
June 23
Mitigation with Summons
Angelica Maria Cardenas, dob: 5/29/95; charge: failed to yield at yield sign/intersection. Committed. Fined $100.
Norma A. Garibay, dob: 8/28/83; Charge: following vehicle too closely, committed, fined $100.
Alexis Nunez, dob: 12/8/00; charge: speeding 15 mph over limit in a 40 or under speed zone, committed, fined $210; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.
Marissa Elizabeth Pantoja Nunez, dob: 5/28/88; charge: dog running at large uncontrolled., committed, fined $250.
Dwight Bruce Riney, dob: 7/5/61; charge: negligent driving second degree, committed fined $100; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.
Frank None Salinas, Jr., dob: 7/15/64; charge: speeding in school zone, 1-5 mph over limit, committed, fined $217.
Angela Marie Sanchez, dob; 7/6/89; charge speeding in a school zone 6-10 mph, committed, fined $237.
Jocelyn Abigail Trejo Salgado, dob: 9/2/92; charge: failure stop at stop sign/intersection committed fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $553.
Pre-Trial Conference with Summons
Luis Antonio Birrueta, dob: 9/9/93; charge: DWLS, 3rd degree; amended to an infraction, fined $250.
Pre-Trial Conference with Summons
Jose Casas Araujo, dob: 3/9/90; charge: DWLS 3rd degree, amended to an infraction, reset; failure to transfer little with in 45 days, dismissed.
Contested Hearing with Summons
Regino Landeros, dob: 5/24/00; no driver ‘s license on person. Dismissed.
Mitigation Hearing
Alec Leonardo Lepe, dob: 12/10/01; charge: operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $553; failure to stop at signal marking, committed, fined $139.
Monique Alexis Pena, dob: 5/28/88; charge: speed to fast for conditions, committed, fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance, committed, fined $250.
Nancy S. Vargas, dob: 4/8/02; charge: failure to yield left turn motor vehicle, committed fined $139; operating motor vehicle without insurance; committed fined, $553; open alcoholic beverage container, committed fined $139.
Nancy S. Vargas, dob: 4/8/02; charge: negligent driving, 2nd degree, committed fined $500; no valid operator license with valid ID, committed, fined $553.
Stimulation order of Compliance
Israel Ceja Fajardo, dob: 7/6/00; charge: malicious miscellaneous 3rd degree; physical damage DV; dismissed.
Jose Manuel Martinez, dob: 6/17/80; DWLS, 3rd degree; operated vehicle without ignition interlock, dismissed.
